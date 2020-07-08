Local police chief to be featured on television show

Kelvin Waites Sr., a local author and the Chief of Police at the Georgetown Police Department will be featured on the show “God Made Millionaire”, which airs on The Word Network on Sunday nights at 9:00 pm est. “God Made Millionaire” is a faith based TV show that features entrepreneurs from around the world. Chief Waites will be discussing his new leadership book “Never Have A Bad Day, A Guide to a Lifestyle of Leadership”, as well as other topics. The Word Network is televised in 200 countries and in 93 million homes around the world. The show featuring Chief Waites will air on July 12 at 9 p.m. on the Word Network. It’s not every day that someone local gets an opportunity to have a segment on an international platform of this multitude. Make sure that you tune in to learn more about how this opportunity came to life.
According to the Georgetown PD website, “Waites was appointed Chief of Police for the Georgetown Police Department in August of 2016. Chief Waites began his law enforcement career with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 after serving in the United States Army. For the next nineteen years Chief Waites would serve in both Georgetown and Horry Counties as a Criminal Investigator with the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a Lieutenant at the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a Captain at the Georgetown Police Department, and was a Deputy Chief of Police at the Horry County Police Department.”