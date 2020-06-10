Lauren Elizabeth Gross weds John Deryl McCants Jr.

Lauren Elizabeth Gross of Murrells Inlet and John Deryl McCants Jr. of Georgetown were united in marriage on Nov. 16, 2019 at Belin Memorial United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet. The ceremony of worship was held at Four O’clock in the afternoon.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Lennard Gross Jr. of Myrtle Beach. She is the granddaughter of Ms. Pauline Bryant and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Lennard Gross Sr. both of Myrtle Beach.
The bride received her bachelor’s degree from Coastal Carolina University and is employed with Horry County Schools as a second grade teacher.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Deryl McCants Sr. of Georgetown. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. John Taylor McCants of Georgetown and the late Mr. and Mrs. Earl Lee Wheeler of Andrews.
The groom received his bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from the University of South Carolina and is employed as a civil engineer at International Paper.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a Justin Alexander ball gown of organza tulle hemmed with horsehair featuring a beaded bodice. The natural waistline gown encompassed a sweetheart neckline and a cathedral length veil adorned with beaded trim.
The bride carried a bouquet of white roses and peonies with cascading eucalyptus and lush mixed greenery, handtied with satin lace and pearl beading along with her mother’s handkerchief.
The matron of honor was Amy Funderburk Crocker of Rock Hill, cousin of the bride. The maid of honor was Kayla Grace Ashburn of Surfside Beach. The bridesmaids were Madison Breanne Cooper of Pawleys Island, Lauren Ashley McCants of Georgetown, Alexandra Morris Evans of Kingstree, Lauren Cribb Shaw of Georgetown, Sarah Elizabeth Steed of Surfside Beach, Caroline Joy Rexroad of Conway, Chelsea Ellison Gruber of Murrells Inlet. The junior bridesmaid was Bevan Ashley Grant of Georgetown. The honorary bridesmaids were Joni Cribb Grant of Georgetown and Carmen Ashley Cribb of Manning. The bridesmaids all carried hand tied bouquets of hydrangea, roses and mixed eucalyptus greenery.
The best man was John Deryl McCants, Sr. father of the groom. The groomsman were Brandon Matthew McCants of Georgetown, Dennis James Cox of Lexington, Shannon Grant of Georgetown, James Chadwick Nader of Rock Hill, Derek Charles New of McLean, Virginia, Borey Lynn Perkins of Lexington, Randy Scott Shaw of Georgetown and Seth Darrell Woodard of Hemingway.
The ring bearers were Beckett Thomas Grant of Georgetown and Robert Myron Kellahan, III of Kingstree, both cousins of the groom. The ring bears carried family heirloom pillows of satin and lace, hand sewn by the groom’s late grandmother, Barbara Wheeler.
Serving as honorary guests were Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Troutman of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Godparents of the bride. Mr. and Mrs. Marty Hooper of Andrews, Godparents of the groom. Ms. Hazel Flegel Pou of Andrews, honorary grandmother of the groom.
Serving as honorary attendants were Kayla Nicole Stephens of Columbia and Carolina Orr Perkins of Lexington, both friends of the bride and groom.
The ceremony of worship was officiated by Reverend Robert Hayes and Reverend Tommy Cox, both pastors of the bride and groom. The ceremony music was provided by Anna Mills Cox, soloist singing an acapella medley of Doxology, Becky McCants, soloist singing All in All, Lauren and Scott Shaw, soloist and acoustic singing Love Never Fails. Charles Cribb served as Pianist, Alfred Tomlinson served as organist. Charleston Virtuosi provided a classical selection of hymns by string quartet. The wedding planners were Madison and Marisa Cooper. Serving as the wedding director was Mr. Jim Sellers.
Immediately following the ceremony, a reception was hosted by the parents of the bridge at Debordieu Colony Golf Club. The guests enjoyed a classical selection by Mr. Charles Cribb on the piano upon their arrival to the clubhouse. Guests were entertained by Charleston Virtuosi, string quartet for cocktail hour followed by the Paul Grimshaw Band of North Myrtle Beach for a night of dinner and dancing in the Colony Club Ballroom. The décor featured a mix of white hydrangea, roses, peonies, magnolia and eucalyptus garland to finish the look. All floral décor was designed by Carolina Charm Florist of Georgetown.
The four-tiered wedding cake was designed by Robin and Walter Bratcher of Georgetown and featured accents of white roses, peonies and Italian ruscus.
One the eve of the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was hosted by the parents of the groom at Pawleys Plantation Golf and Country Club. All floral designs were completed by Carolina Charm Florist. The three-tiered groom’s cake was designed by Pawleys Island Bakery and featured accents of pheasant feathers and mixed greenery.
All wedding media was provided by Kristy Roderick Photography and Hart to Heart Media of Myrtle Beach.
All portraits were taken at the historic Lowndes Grove Plantation in Charleston.
All hair and make-up for the wedding was provided by Ashleigh Strickler of Myrtle Beach and Derrian Cooper of Georgetown.
An Engagement Dinner was held on Jan. 19, 2019 at the Historic Longroom at McCrady’s Tavern in Charleston following the surprise proposal in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Charleston. The engagement dinner was hosted by the groom and his parents.
A celebratory engagement dinner was held on May 29th at the home of Anna Mills and Dennis Cox in Lexington.
A couple’s shower was held on June 22, 2019 at Wedgefield Country Club in Georgetown. The event was hosted by Madison Cooper, Mallory and Chad Nader, Alyssa and Derek New and Carolyn Lazzari.
A Pampered Chef shower was held at the home of Lib Hucks of Myrtle Beach on June 29, 2019.
A Lowcountry Boil couple’s shower was held on August 11, 2019 at the home of Cody and Paige Wheeler in Andrews. The shower was hosted by Paige and Cody Wheeler, Kerri and Bert Kellahan, Joni Grant, Carmen Cribb and Tanya Casselman.
A Bridal Brunch shower was held on October 12, 2019 at South Strand Assembly of God in Murrells Inlet. The Shower was hosted by Kara and Kayla Ashburn along with the ladies of South Strand Assembly of God.
A Couples Shower was held on October 13, 2019 at Maryville Pentecostal Holiness Church in Georgetown. The shower was hosted by Sandra Barnhill, Rebecca Hooper, Jeanie Duncan, Bonnie Charlton, Lisa Cribb and the ladies of Maryville Church.
A Bridal Luncheon was held on November 15, 2019 at Caledonia Golf and Fish Club in Pawleys Island. The luncheon was hosted by Becky McCants, mother of the groom and Lauren Ashley McCants, sister-in-law of the bridge. All floral décor and designs were created by Marisa Cooper.
Following a honeymoon to Barbados, the couple now resides at their home in Georgetown along with their dog Riley.