Lafayette: Why did we name so much stuff for a 19-year-old kid?

Bridge. Pavilion. Park. Herb garden. Restaurant. Sword. Streets. Not one, not two but several commemorative stamps. Plates. College. Cities and Towns. Counties. Resort development.
All these and more bear the name Lafayette.
On Saturday, June 13 — 243 years ago — a 19-year-old kid named Marie-Joseph Paul Yves Roch Gilbert du Motier, Marquis de La Fayette, came ashore at North Island near Georgetown, South Carolina.
Today, guys that age are just out of high school, maybe in their first year of college or in a first full-time job. Some go into the military.
Lafayette bought and paid for the ship “Victoire” and snuck out of France – in defiance of the king – headed to Spain and then set sail for America. Originally heading to Charles Town (today’s Charleston), Lafayette and his companions decided there were too many British naval vessels near Charles Town. They turned north up the coast, and in mid-afternoon came to North Island. Sometime around 10 o’clock that night, slaves they had encountered brought them to the summer home of Major Benjamin Huger on North Island.
Along with the young French nobleman were about a dozen other French officers and Baron Johan DeKalb.
They came to offer their swords to fight for American independence.
Ultimately, most if not all of the other French officers returned to France. Lafayette and DeKalb stayed in America, became major generals in the American Army, and fought valiantly in the Revolutionary War.
DeKalb died of wounds received at the Battle of Camden in August 1780.
Lafayette became fast friends – almost like a son – with General George Washington. He was wounded at the Battle of Brandywine and served in a number of battles after he recuperated. He returned to France, helped immensely in getting the King to officially ally France and the United States, and retuned to America. He continued to play a significant role in the Revolution. At Yorktown, he commanded forces and helped to ensure that Cornwallis and the British were surrounded. The French fleet routed the British fleet, and on Oct. 19, 1781 Cornwallis surrendered. That wasn’t the end of the Revolutionary War, but things began winding down in much of the new nation.
After returning to France, Lafayette continued his campaign for liberty, helping in the French efforts to change from monarchy to a republic.
While there were many struggles, Lafayette is recognized as a hero of two worlds, the old and the new.
Honors for Lafayette and DeKalb
In many parts of this country, both of these men who came to America at Georgetown are honored. There are many cities, towns and counties named for both.
Lafayette College is in Easton, Penn.
When the French volunteer was with Major Huger for a few days before heading on to Charles Town and ultimately to Philadelphia, he remarked over the beauty of the area. According to folklore, he referred to this spot of coastal South Carolina in French as the borderland of God. Some say that’s how DeBordieu Colony resort got its name.
Bernard Baruch, a wealthy speculator bought Hobcaw Barony near Georgetown in 1905. He later decided to leave the stock market and devoted much of his time and money to public service. Over time, he earned the nickname “The Park Bench Statesman.” Baruch was advisor to Presidents from Woodrow Wilson to Eisenhower and also met with Kennedy.
The bench where Baruch would sit was in Lafayette Park, across from the White House. The Boy Scouts of America put up a granite marker by the bench, both of which are near a statue of Lafayette.
In the years just prior to the United States Bicentennial, a set of commemorative plates honoring Lafayette and his role in American history were issued by D’Arceau France Limoges. The second plate in the set shows Lafayette’s and DeKalb’s arrival at North Island.
In Georgetown, a number of streets are named for people locally famous, including one each for Lafayette and DeKalb.
There’s been a Lafayette Restaurant in Georgetown.
When motor cars became more numerous, local people campaigned for a bridge across the rivers at Georgetown that would connect the Waccamaw Neck to the rest of the county. In the midst of the Great Depression, the Lafayette bridges were built across the Black/Pee Dee rivers and the Waccamaw River. Those bridges have been replaced, but portions of the Lafayette are still in use. Many local people call them the “broken bridges,” and they’ve been made into the Winyah Bay fishing and observation piers.
In 1927, the handsome plaque that still graces the front of the Town Clock building was installed. It was a part of a celebration of the 150th anniversary of Lafayette’s arrival in the new world.
Along the side of the Town Clock is Lafayette Park. It contains a herb garden, a bust of Lafayette and a walkway to the Sampit River.
A “Bridge Edition” of the Georgetown Times for July 19, 1935 has a banner headline, “Georgetown Celebrating Today Completion of LaFayette Bridge.”
The 24-page newspaper has much information about the bridge, the expected impact on the local economy, history and traditions and articles about the famous young Frenchman.
You may read the articles on the Georgetown County Digital Library (GCDL)
http://www.gcdigital.org/digital/collection/GTNP02/id/7325/rec/1
During that same time period, the third of several pavilions was built at Pawleys Island. For years, people had been able to take a boat or a ferry up the Waccamaw River, and later across the river. With the impending completion of the bridges, the new structure finished in May 1035 got the name of the Lafayette Pavilion.
A few years after World War II ended in 1945, Georgetown was ready to celebrate the 175th Anniversary of Lafayette’s landing in America at Georgetown.
A “First Day Cover” 3-cent stamp was issued at Georgetown on June 13, 1952. The local post office issued more than 400,000 of those stamps and covers.
It was a really big deal. The governor, three former governors, U.S. Senators and Representatives, most of the state-level elected officials, the French Ambassador to the United States, military officials and many more were on hand and many played a part in the festivities.
There was a luncheon at the National Guard Armory, a parade, boat race and much more.
A special issue of the Georgetown Times the day before the festivities included details of the program. You may see that issue on the GCDL:
http://www.gcdigital.org/digital/collection/GTNP02/id/8569/rec/1
Letter from Lafayette
The June 12, 1952 issue included this article:
A copy of the following letter from Lafayette was supplied us by Mrs. C W. Rosa. It was published in the Winyah Intellegencer on March 12, 1825. (That is an earlier name for the paper that is today the Georgetown Times.)
Letter to Thomas Carr, Intendent of Georgetown in 1824-1825.
Washington, Feb. 20, 1825
Sir:
While I anticipate the inexpressible pleasure to revisit the State of South Carolina after so long an absence I much regret not to have it in my power to gratify the fond desire I have to see again the place where I first landed from Europe and which the first of all American towns received the vows of my devotion to our sacred cause.
Obliged as I am to take the road through Camden where the Comer Stone of a monument to the memory of General Dekalb is to be laid, a line of march consonant, I am told with the expectations of the Executive and the propriety to visit the seat of government.
I had contemplated a journey from Charleston to Georgetown (but) the shortness of time I have to perform a tour of 5,400 miles through the northern and southern states before I keep my engagement in Boston for Bunker Hill Monument on 17th of June makes it impossible for me to indulge my eager desire and affectionate wish of a visit to Georgetown.
Be pleased, Sir to be the organ of my regrets on the occasion of my lively gratitude and high respect for the Citizens of Georgetown and receive yourself the expression of my grateful regard.
Lafayette
Sword given to City of Georgetown
The June 19, 1952 issue of the Georgetown Times was in many ways a commemorative edition of the paper. It provided details of Lafayette’s landing, the first-day cover issue of the 3-cent stamp and presentation of a sword, among other things.
French Ambassador Henri Bonnett presented the sword to Mayor Sylvan Rosen. A photo of the presentation was on the front page of the paper. Unfortunately, over the years the whereabouts of the sword is unknown.
You may view and download a copy of that paper from the Georgetown County Digital Library
http://www.gcdigital.org/digital/collection/GTNP02/id/8606/rec/1
Why all the naming?
At the beginning of this article is a listing of some of the kinds of things that have been named in honor of that young French kid who briefly came to Georgetown so long ago. Perhaps this story has helped readers have a sense of why Lafayette has been honored so much. The following is a final thought.
Here’s an excerpt from a guest column in that June 12, 1952 issue:
Lafayette: A Spirit, An Idea, And An Ideal
Dr. C. Earl Cooper
Marquis de la Fayette, child of nobility, child of fortune, almost literally a child as measured by modern standards — nineteen years old, landed on North American soil at Georgetown, S.C. in the year 1777. Lafayette was a product of his age, but he helped produce our age.
From Lafayette and men like him, Americans have inherited an ideal, a spirit, and an idea — freedom, not just a word, not just an escape-mechanism by which men salve their consciences as they shirk their social responsibilities, but a dynamic soul-concept, an innate necessity of political society without which men cannot realize their God-given potential. It was, as Walter Hines Page has said, “... that every human being shall have his opportunity for his utmost development — his chance to become and do the best that he can.”