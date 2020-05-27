Georgetown honors the fallen with Memorial Day service

The Georgetown American Legion Post 114 and Veterans of Foreign War Post 6444 fought victoriously against the rumbling traffic, the roaring winds and the recent Coronavirus to present a solemn Memorial Day Service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 25. With two memorial wreaths standing by at the Georgetown County Veterans Memorial, Post Adjutant and Chaplain Jerry Lee welcomed the attentive crowd who voluntarily distanced themselves across the two parking lots at the corner of Broad and Church Street.
Lee thanked the attendees for “taking the time to come out today to remember the men and women who have paid the price for our freedom.” Following the presentation of the colors, the Pledge of Allegiance lead by Paige Sawyer, and the invocation given by VFW Post 6444 Chaplain Beverly Thompson, the audience accompanied vocalist Susie Shoman who sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
VFW Commander George Furbee then read “General Order No.11” that was written in 1868 to designate the 30th day of May “for the purpose of strewing flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their homes and country and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet church-yard in the land.”
Overpowering some lively gusts beating against the outdoor microphone, Furbee continued reading from the historical document, “Let us, then, at the time appointed gather around their sacred remains and garland the passionless mounds above them with the choicest flowers of spring-time; let us raise above them the dear old flag they served; let us in this solemn presence renew our pledges to aid and assist those whom they have left among us a sacred charge upon a nation’s gratitude, the soldier’s and sailor’s widow and orphan.”
U.S. Public Law 85-425: Section 410 was also read. The May 1958 Act formally reaffirmed Confederate soldiers as military combatants with legal standing, granting recognition to deceased Confederate soldiers commensurate with the status of deceased Union soldiers. This symbolic act of reconciliation, it was noted, was made almost a hundred years after the beginning of the Civil War.
After thanking the program contributors, Lee recognized VFW Auxiliary 6444 for distributing the traditional poppies and those who helped place flags on the local graves of veterans. “A veteran—whether active duty, discharged, retired or National Guard or Reserve—is someone who, at one point in his life, wrote a blank check made payable to ‘The United States of America’ for an amount ‘up to and including his or her life,” said Lee, quoting the inscription on the Veteran’s Memorial. “That, my friend, is honor, and it saddens me to say there are too many people in this great country today who no longer understand that fact,” Lee continued.
Rodney Ward, Commander of American Legion Post 114, joined Commander Furbee for the official “Laying of the Wreath” in remembrance of all who perished while serving their country. Lee’s remarks called for a “renewed pledge of loyalty to our country and its flag. Let us resolve by word and deed to emphasize the privilege and duty of patriotism.”
One show of patriotism came from Georgetown resident Mary Roberts, who attended with husband Bob Roberts, a Korean War veteran. While waiting for the ceremony to begin, Mrs. Roberts reminisced about her grade-school experiences in Jamestown, Minnesota with the famous “Buddy Poppies.” Mary recalled how she, her sister and her friends stood at downtown street-corners on the Saturday before Memorial Day with bunches of poppies and a little bank that the VFW gave them. “People would come by and put a little donation in the bank and we’d give them a Buddy Poppy. We also did it for the American Legion when they had the crepe-paper poppies. The money went to the Veteran’s Hospital,” Mrs. Roberts reflected.
Air Force Veteran Herbert Boyd, purchased four memorial bricks to honor his four great-grandfathers who served in the Confederate States of America Army. Carrying a photograph of Captain Charles Wesley Boyd, who was killed in the 1863 Battle of Chancellorsville, Boyd was also capturing a few pictures of his own, namely the family inscriptions of Boyd, Samuel Godfery, Samuel S. Harper and Jesse Calhoun Price.
Brigid Gore, widow of Richard Gore who served as National Commandant of the Marine Corps League, privately shared her reasons for attending. “My husband was a Marine Corps veteran who served from ’60 to ’64. He passed away on Thanksgiving, so I come out for him. You have these things in your mind that you are conditioned to do and honoring veterans is something you should do every day. My husband was a firm believer that you shouldn’t mourn everyone; you should celebrate that there are men like them who are actually willing to go to war,” she explained. Ms. Gore also sang “Danny Boy” and “The Marine Corps Hymn” for the audience.
Georgetown High School musician Kaitlyn Gandy concluded the ceremony with a trumpet solo of “Taps.”