Georgetown County Sheriff, officers join protest in Pawleys Island

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver has been in contact with a Waccamaw High School student who is planning a peaceful protest in the Pawleys Island community in wake of the death of George Floyd.
The protest will be today at 6 p.m.
Sheriff Weaver and GCSO are planning to participate in the peaceful march. Adequate sheriff’s resources will be on hand to assure everyone’s safety.
The organizer states the route of the planned peaceful protest will go south from the Pawleys Island Dollar General on the bike path adjacent to U.S. Highway 17 so as not to interrupt traffic.