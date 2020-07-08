Georgetown County Auditors Office temporarily closed

The Georgetown County Auditor’s Office announced they will temporarily closed, effective immediately, after a staff member tested positive for the COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The office has cancelled all appointments through July 13 and will reassess after test results for other employees have been received.

Staff members will work from home where possible, continuing to process requests including watercraft, motor vehicle, and other tax notices, according to officials.

The county’s Elections Office and Georgetown Magistrate’s Office will also remain closed due to the coronavirus as well.

