Georgetown Co. Library resumes business

On Monday, June 1, the Georgetown County Library Branches reopened their buildings to the public offering limited services and welcoming back beloved patrons.
“We missed you so much!,”Director Dwight McInvaill said. “Every time someone emailed to get their card renewed, or called to order curbside book pickup, we looked forward to when we could see them.”
All Libraries will offer Circulation Desk staffing, librarians to help find books for patrons, and fax and copier services. COVID-19 safety measures will necessarily be in place. All patrons who use in-building services will be required to wear a face covering.
“We know there are sometimes physical reasons people can’t wear a face covering,” McInvaill confirmed. “There are also residents who might want to pick up books, but who are in a risk group and should avoid coming inside. That’s why we’ll continue to offer curbside book pickup at all four branches.”
Curbside Pickup is offered during regular Library hours and allows patrons to stay in their car as Library staffers put the books in their trunk. You must order online or call ahead to get Curbside Pickup. Directions are on the Library website: https://georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov/sites/default/files/Documents/How%20to%20Use%20Curbside%20Pickup%20(1).pdf
Library hours for in-person series and curbside pickup are:
Georgetown and Waccamaw Libraries: 10 am – 6 pm
Andrews and Carvers Bay Libraries: 10 am – 2 pm