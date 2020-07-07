Former interim Georgetown administrator dies at 77

Carey Smith, former interim Georgetown Administrator passed away Sunday, July 5 at the age of 77.
Smith, who lived in Pawleys Island, was the city's interim administrator from 2012 to 2013. Smith also served on a interim basis in 2018. He managed multiple municipal governments, including in Rock Hill and Hilton Head Island.
A memorial service for Smith will take place at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday) in the Howard Auditorium.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary in Greer, South Carolina and may be viewed via webcast at www.thewoodmortuary.com Burial following in Mountain View Cemetery, Greer, South Carolina.
His full obituary will be in next week's GT Times.