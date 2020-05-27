Drive-thru COVID testing goes on at Georgetown church despite severe weather

Despite the downpour and gusty winds, residents made their way on Wednesday morning to Greater Saint Stephen AME church for a free COVID-19 test. The drive-thru was a partnership with Rep. Carl Anderson, the church's pastor, Tidelands Health and MUSC to provide testing in more rural communities of South Carolina, especially in Georgetown County.
“We wanted to do Georgetown and we invited folks from all over the place,” Rep. Anderson said about the drive-thru testing.
Anderson said the collaboration started weeks ago as they were contacted by MUSC asking if they would be interested in doing a coronavirus testing in Georgetown. He then contacted Bruce Bailey, CEO of Tidelands Health, so that all three could collaborated to “get the job done” in the area.
“We have already exceeded over 200 people testing today so its’s all good,” Anderson said before saying that more people need to come out.
“Georgetown needs to be accounted for and I’m happy to see people, even in the bad weather today, coming out in lines.”
As today’s testing wraps up, Anderson stated that on Friday, May 29, will be another chance for residents to take the test at the church. Tidelands Health will also plan future coronavirus testing in June. All tests taken on those days will be turned into the Department of Health and Environmental Control.