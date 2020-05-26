Community COVID-19 testing program starts with drive-thru clinic at Pelicans Stadium

Tidelands Health and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are kicking off a free COVID-19 community testing program along the Grand Strand with a drive-through clinic on Saturday, May 30, at Pelicans Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
Hundreds of individuals are expected to be tested for the virus during the drive-through clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North, the press release The clinic is the first testing site scheduled in the region through Tidelands Health’s partnership with DHEC’s Pee Dee Region Testing Coalition to offer large-scale community testing in Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.
Tidelands Health serves as one of the medical leads for the Grand Strand, along with other partners in the coalition. DHEC supplies the testing media, and Tidelands Health donates manpower to staff the free clinics.
“When our partners at Tidelands Health said they needed a large community space to offer free COVID-19 testing, our team was eager to step up to the plate,” said Ryan Moore, general manager of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
In addition, Tidelands Health and DHEC have scheduled seven other testing clinics, with more clinics in the works and to be announced soon.
The clinics scheduled so far:
Saturday, May 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach
Thursday, June 4, 1-4 p.m., Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road, 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach
Friday, June 5, 2-6 p.m., Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown
Thursday, June 11, 1-4 p.m., Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road, 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach
Wednesday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
Wednesday, June 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health, 100 Water Grande Blvd., Little River
Thursday, June 25, 1-4 p.m., Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach
Friday, June 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Coastal Carolina University, 100 Chanticleer Drive, Conway
The testing clinics are free and open to all individuals. Pre-screening is not required. Individuals under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to give consent for testing. Participants simply drive up to be tested and remain in their car throughout the process.
“Large-scale testing will help us better understand this new virus and the impact it is having on our community,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs for Tidelands Health. “These free testing clinics provide a convenient way for individuals to know whether they have the virus so they can take the necessary precautions to limit the spread.”
Tidelands Health, which has been a regional leader in COVID-19 testing and response, will also continue to offer medical assessments and testing for symptomatic patients at various Tidelands Health Family Medicine locations as it has done since March.
The initial goal is to conduct 8,000 tests, representing 2 percent of the region’s total population, by the end of June.
“By working with local partners like Tidelands Health, we’re taking a boots-on-the-ground approach to ensure that our residents have access to testing so that they can continue to take the steps they need to help stop the spread of COVID-19. We have made the mobile testing clinics easy for our residents through the regional testing coalition,” James Bruckner, regional public health director of the Pee Dee’s DHEC, said.