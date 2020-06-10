Clemsons CAFLSA awards Georgetown agent Sherry Livingston

One Georgetown woman is receiving a special award for her continuing service in the community.
For Clemson University’s first annual College of Agriculture Forestry and Life Sciences Award, Sherry Livingston has been recognized and awarded the ‘Outstanding Senior Agent Staff’ Award. Working for over 29 years, Livingston works as a senior 4-H youth development agent at Clemson Extension Office and county coordinator in Georgetown.
As an agent, she is responsible for providing positive youth development in the area by enhancing and increasing their knowledge of Civic engagement and Leadership, Healthy Lifestyles, STEM, Natural Resources and Agriculture. She has done so by providing youths with agricultural teachings through community service, environmental education, personal development, plant science, health lifestyles and engineering skills. She has done so to over 2,500 youths.
“[She] is very much a self-starter and a person with a true passion for workings with the youths, families, and adults throughout her community,” Pamela Arden, state 4-H Program Leader said. “Mrs. Livingston works hard for the people of Georgetown County. She exemplifies the mission of Extension by providing strong programs to the community.”
The COVID-19 pandemic may have shutdown the planned award ceremony, but that did not stop Livingston from sharing her excitement about this historically achievement.
“I love what I do,” she spoke about her community work.
The passion that she said fuels her is the youth and the area of a healthy lifestyle. Her passion involves responsibilities that include planning, developing, implementing, and maintaining issue-based accountable educational programming in 4-H. As a former home economics teacher in Florence School District, she is no stranger to working with youths and educating them on healthy life choices and as a County Coordinator, she provides daily oversight for the Extenstion office
She said she was surprised about the announcement. On the day of notification, she was in the office and received the email nomination and read it in disbelief.
“I kinda had to allow the tears to fall and sit for a moment of praise,” she recalled about the day. “I really was surprised yet, at the same time, I was highly appreciative and felt so honored.”
The notifications for the award came from Jennifer Stevens, Fairfield County 4-H youth development agent and a good friend to Livingston, and others who have worked closely with Livingston. Stevens who called Livingston an ‘excellent colleague,’ nominated her because she felt that Livingston deserved this award after her years of service.
Alongside being an agent, her coworkers have said that Livingston has worked diligently with stakeholders in the community to making sure the needs for her community are properly meet.
Although she couldn’t physically accept the award at the canceled spring ceremony, the university plans to hold a formal ceremony later in the year. where she will be properly honored by Dr. Keith L. Belli, Dean and Associate Vice President of CAFLS Public Service and Agriculture.
She will reach her 30th year in February 2021 but says that she has no plans of slowing down at any time.
“I’m going to keep on until the good Lord says it’s time for [me] to chill or relax and enjoy retirement.”