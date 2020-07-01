City of Georgetown announces updated utility bill payments

The City of Georgetown announced on Wednesday that there will be new measures regarding about the Utility Bills payments for the month of July.
In compliance of Gov. McMaster May 13's letter to the Office of Regulatory Staff regarding the suspension or disconnection of utilities for non-payment. The City will:
- Resume cut off procedures on Tuesday, July 7th.
- Continue offering customers a payment plan.
- Customers may contact the Finance Department at (843) 545-4007 to arrange a payment plan for up to three (3) months.
- Payment plans are available for bills received through May 29, 2020.
- Install an additional drop box in early July at City Hall.
- Resume regular hours for the drive-thru window (8:30 am to 5:00 pm) on July 6th.
- Resume mailing delinquent notices and disconnections for non payment after July 1 st
- Continue absorbing the convenience fee for debit/credit card usage through the July 31, 2020.
The City encourage customers with outstanding balances to contact local agencies for financial assistance.
As the current trend of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in our area, the state of emergency in the City of Georgetown will be extended for another 60 days from July 8 to September 6, 2020.
To halt this increase, it is highly encouraged that we all put our best effort to stop the spread of the virus by wearing mask in public places, often wash hands at least for 20 seconds, avoid close contact, cover when coughing or sneezing, disinfect frequently touched areas, etc.