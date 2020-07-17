Boom sounds heard in Murrells Inlet, Litchfield area result of military aircraft training

Residents can now breathe a sigh of relief after what was reported as booming sounds has been discovered to be the result of training exercises conducted by military personnel.
Reports came in about residents complaining about "loud booms sounds" heard around 12:25 p.m. around the Surfside, Murrells Inlet and Litchfield area. One even said that the sound shook their house.
Georgetown Emergency Management Division Brandon Ellis confirmed that the sounds were a result of military personnel performing training maneuvers offshore and the planes likely broke the sound barrier offshore.
"Public safety personnel have received multiple reports of loud booms in the Pawleys Island, Litchfield, and Murrells Inlet area. It has been determined that several military aircraft are conducting training maneuvers just offshore and are most likely the cause of the loud noises as a result of sonic boom," Georgetown EMD said in a tweet.
Public safety personnel have received multiple reports of loud booms in the Pawleys Island, Litchfield, and Murrells Inlet area. It has been determined that several military aircraft are conducting training maneuvers just offshore and are most likely the cause of the loud noises.— Georgetown EMD (@GCEMD) July 17, 2020