At memorial service, friends and family speak about the late former interim Georgetown administrator

Family and friends remembered former Georgetown City Administrator intern Carey Smith at Wednesday, July 8, memorial service after the Pawleys Island resident died Sunday. He was 77.
Graduate of The Citadel, the Greenville native began his career in the Greenville Hospital System, then on to a career in municipal management in Spartanburg. Following traveling from Dillion, North Augusta and Myrtle Beach for 16 years, between 1968 and 198, he took up notice in Hilton head as the resort town’s first ever Town Manager. He served for over six years.
In 1994, he was offered the position of City Manager in Daytona Beach, Florida, where he served for over eight and a half years until coming to Rock Hill, SC in April 2002, and then Hardeeville, and finally as interim administrator in Georgetown for two terms in 2012 and 2013.
The service was held in the Howard Auditorium where Rev. Dr. Dora Gafford, from Duncan United Methodist, greeted grieving kin and acquaintances alike. She remembered Smith as his pastor as a “distinguished, quiet southern gentleman" who was a dear friend to her.
Of those that spoke, Mayor Brendan Barber said that Smith was a great person and colleague who's greatest concern was always his family.
""I've lost a friend and family member," Barber said. "His number one concern was always his family. He lived by one golden rule: his name. Wherever he left, he left a foundation and legacy."
Former Georgetown Administrator Sel Hemingway, who retired back in February, was also among those in mourning. He said when he first met Smith, he called meeting him a "legend."
Sons Carey Smith II and C. Scott Smith came up to the podium with Smith Jr. speaking on behalf of the family.
"We just to say thank you to the family that come to support us. We are so grateful and so blessed and thank you for coming. We appreciated the city of Georgetown...thank you so such for you relationship and friendship with my dad. My parents have been here for eight years and we're just so thankful for the friends and relationships that they've built and established here."
Special musical arrangements were sung by soloists Kaleb Shelley and Loril Young of “How Great Thou Art” and “It is Well with My Soul.” He is survived by his wife, Joan Byars Smith of 54 years and his children, nieces, nephews, brother, in-laws and grandchildren while also predeceased by his sister, Pamela E. Harrill.
Smith will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 11 at The Wood Mortuary in Greer, South Carolina. Burial following in Mountain View Cemetery in Greer. It may be viewed via webcast at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
His full obituary will be in next week's edition of The Georgetown Times.