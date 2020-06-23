"Around the World in Two Days" Georgetown nonprofit takes students virtually around the globe for cultural experience

Optimism Preventive Services, Inc. will host its first ever virtual conference with ‘Beyond Georgetown: Your Introduction to the Foreign World, ’an online journey to expose local youths to the different facets of the world abroad.
The community organization will host the two-day conference for youths to broaden their knowledge of the world with interactive lessons on cultural sensitivity, traveling and musical traditions from across the globe. They will also learn about diplomacy from a United States Foreign Service Officer.
“With all of us being confined to our homes and many travel plans cancelled this summer, we wanted to find away to bring the world to our young people here in Georgetown,” Denise Chatman, Executive Director of Optimism, said.
Additionally, students will learn about viruses like COVID-19 and how they morph into global pandemics from a professionally trained virologist.
“As the future remains largely global, we must prepare our young people to become better global citizens,” Chatman said.
The conference is free of charge and will be held on July 17- 18. Youth must be 14 and older to attend the virtual trip. Parents can register their child and learn more at opsinc.org.