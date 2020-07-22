All4Paws Pets of the Week

Each week, South Strand News features pets up for adoption from All4Paws Animal Rescue in Pawleys Island. Here are the featured pets for this week:
Sonny
“The Name’s Sonny and I am here to brighten your day! With a tail that never quits and a smile that brings joy to everyone, I would consider myself quite the catch.I’m the bright bold age of Five so I have a lot of spunk mixed with a little bit of wisdom. I’m looking for someone who can continue to take adventures with me and show me the world that I’ve yet to see!
Bigsby
Bigsby my name but don’t wear it out! I have a big personality jammed into this tiny body. When you come from a home with lots of siblings, 45 to be exact, you learn how to get noticed. I’m currently living the life with foster cat and dog siblings. You won’t regret getting to know me, Mr. Bigsby!
Deanne
Sweet as can be you should call me Candy! Really my name is Deanne and I’m beyond ready to be in a home with YOU! At only two months of age I am cuddly, snuggly, and ready for nearly any family home!
Delores
With a petite frame and a sassy meow that never quits, Delores is always in the know and knows how to purrrsuade you to do her bidding. Give this tiny cat a tiny bit of attention and she will be forever yours!
“All4Paws is excited to announce that we reopened with limited hours on Wednesday, June 3rd. All4Paws is open from 11-3pm by appointment only Tuesday-Saturday. Masks will be required onsite. We will still be actively social distancing. Our Upscale Resale Store Rescued Treasures has returned to original business hours, Tuesday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Rescued Treasures will require guests to wear masks as well as participate in social distancing. Our team is excited to continue to serve our community while also keeping everyone safe and healthy. Please refer to our websites for additional information, all4pawssc.org and rescuedtreasuressc.org”