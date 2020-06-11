All4Paws Pets of the Week

Each week, South Strand News features pets up for adoption from All4Paws Animal Rescue in Pawleys Island. Here are the featured pets for this week:
Porky
Porky aka Porkchop has a rump that is always on the move. If he isn’t in a yard playing you’ll find this two year old sitting and wiggling with anticipation for his walks! This love bug is the belly rub king. Make Porky your new best pal by adopting him from All4paws Animal Rescue!
Lisa
Lisa is a gal that has gone by many names: Lisa, Pom-Pom, and Polly just to name a few! This super fun senior enjoys the company of anyone and everyone! You can’t tell her that she’s old because she certainly doesn’t act like it!
Mittens
Mittens is a sweet yet reserved six year old who is dressed and ready to impress in her Tuxedo. She enjoys special delicious treats,being brushed once in a blue moon, and lounging in her favorite comfortable spot.
Georgie
Sweet as can be,this nine week old kitten knows how to work a room! He has socialized and played with other cats and kittens! He would love to have a family with siblings so that he can continue to have friends to play with. All this sociable kitty needs is YOU!
”All4Paws is excited to announce that we will be reopening with limited hours on Wednesday, June 3rd. All4Paws will be open from 11-3pm by appointment only Tuesday-Saturday. Masks will be required onsite. We will still be actively social distancing. Our Upscale Resale Store Rescued Treasures has returned to original business hours, Tuesday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Rescued Treasures will require guests to wear masks as well as participate in social distancing. Our team is excited to continue to serve our community while also keeping everyone safe and healthy. Please refer to our websites for additional information, all4pawssc.org and rescuedtreasuressc.org”