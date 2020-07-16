All4Paws Pets of the Week

Each week, South Strand News features pets up for adoption from All4Paws Animal Rescue in Pawleys Island. Here are the featured pets for this week:
Hillary
Are you looking for your new best friend? Look no further than Hillary! She is one of our playgroup rockstars. She loves to tussle and play with other dogs. Hillary is a 2-year-old lab/pit mix who is just darling! This lovely girl would love to run and romp around with you, a brother, or a sister.
Tiny
Tiny and Shiny with a real cute heinie! This big guy loves to be part of the journey and to enjoy the people he is around. He’s a real soft guy figuratively and physically. His number one on his bucket list, to be included!
Jaylin
Are you in need of someone to talk to? Jaylin is the three year old for you. She loves to be petted and has a lot to say about life. Her favorite way to communicate is through her delightful chirps and biscuit making. Don’t miss out on your very own fuzzy personal therapist!
Ambrosia
Ambrosia, also known as Brobro, is a timid girl who takes great comfort in the presence of other young cats. A young girl herself, she’s not readily trusting of people as previously they were unkind but with a trusty friendly sidekick she is beginning to see that people aren’t that bad!
“All4Paws is excited to announce that we reopened with limited hours on Wednesday, June 3rd. All4Paws is open from 11-3pm by appointment only Tuesday-Saturday. Masks will be required onsite. We will still be actively social distancing. Our Upscale Resale Store Rescued Treasures has returned to original business hours, Tuesday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Rescued Treasures will require guests to wear masks as well as participate in social distancing. Our team is excited to continue to serve our community while also keeping everyone safe and healthy. Please refer to our websites for additional information, all4pawssc.org and rescuedtreasuressc.org”