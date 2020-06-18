All4Paws Pets of the Week

Each week, South Strand News features pets up for adoption from All4Paws Animal Rescue in Pawleys Island. Here are the featured pets for this week:
Porky
Porky aka Porkchop has a rump that is always on the move. If he isn’t in a yard playing you’ll find this one year old sitting and wiggling with anticipation for his walks! This love bug is the belly rub king! Make Porky the center of your world and you won’t regret it!
Luna
This tiny creature is all beauty and grace. You will not be disappointed when you have this dainty little girl prancing by your side. Her favorite spot is cuddled and snuggled in your arms.
Lumas
One of our newest additions, Lumas, is taking in his new surroundings with caution. This six year old has only ever been in a home and hopes to be in one once again! This heartbreaker with serene green eyes loves people and is good with other cats. You could not go wrong with this big lover boy.
Josephine
This tiny dancer is as darling as she appears here! As the runt of her litter, she embodies the phrase “Tiny but Mighty”. All two pounds of this girl is bossing her siblings around along with her other adult foster cats. This feisty love enjoys a good play session and of course napping on the lap of her favorite human.
”All4Paws is excited to announce that we will be reopening with limited hours on Wednesday, June 3rd. All4Paws will be open from 11-3pm by appointment only Tuesday-Saturday. Masks will be required onsite. We will still be actively social distancing. Our Upscale Resale Store Rescued Treasures has returned to original business hours, Tuesday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Rescued Treasures will require guests to wear masks as well as participate in social distancing. Our team is excited to continue to serve our community while also keeping everyone safe and healthy. Please refer to our websites for additional information, all4pawssc.org and rescuedtreasuressc.org”