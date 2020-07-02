All4Paws Pets of the Week

Each week, South Strand News features pets up for adoption from All4Paws Animal Rescue in Pawleys Island. Here are the featured pets for this week:
Jaylin
Jaylin is a shy one and half year old Domestic Short Hair who truly would love a family to see her for who she is: kind, playful and sweet! First impressions aren’t the best with her but consistent visits and lots of baton twirls will steal this little one’s heart!
Myrtle
This one year old Torti would love to be in a home that understands that you need a lot of beauty rest when you look as pretty as she does. Myrtle tends to stick to herself unless the Catnip comes out. Then she will have the whole Catroom rolling.
Leroy
Leroy is the good ol’ boy that you need in your life! This beach bum is ready to find his forever home where he can walk in the sun and enjoy the haze that summer brings.
Deuce
Deuce just recently realized that quarantine hasn’t been kind to his waist line! This big tripod is looking for a hooman who is ready to shed some pounds before the end of summer! Playtime and early runs are this boys favorite.
“All4Paws is excited to announce that we reopened with limited hours on Wednesday, June 3rd. All4Paws is open from 11-3pm by appointment only Tuesday-Saturday. Masks will be required onsite. We will still be actively social distancing. Our Upscale Resale Store Rescued Treasures has returned to original business hours, Tuesday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Rescued Treasures will require guests to wear masks as well as participate in social distancing. Our team is excited to continue to serve our community while also keeping everyone safe and healthy. Please refer to our websites for additional information, all4pawssc.org and rescuedtreasuressc.org”