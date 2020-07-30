All4Paws Pets of the Week

Each week, South Strand News features pets up for adoption from All4Paws Animal Rescue in Pawleys Island. Here are the featured pets for this week:
Porky
Porky aka Porkchop has a rump that is always on the move. If he isn’t in a yard playing you’ll find this two year old sitting and wiggling with anticipation for his walks! This love bug is the belly rub king!
Shanna
This lovely four month old girl will be the talk of the neighborhood! With a stellar personality and ears that fill your heart with glee, how could anyone pass up on this girl? Her favorite days are ones spent in the grass, belly up, basking in all of the Glory of Pawleys Island!
Cody
Are you my mommy? My name’s Cody and I’m looking for my mommy! Have you seen her? Let her know I’m here! I love to play, cuddle, and speak with whoever is willing to listen. My favorite place would be one with lots of love, care, and toys for days!
Hickory
The name is Hickory Dickory and what you need to know about me is that I’m one slippery devil! With a slick coat and fancy eyes, I will win you over in a heartbeat... or in a tic-tock.
“All4Paws is excited to announce that we reopened with limited hours on Wednesday, June 3rd. All4Paws is open from 11-3pm by appointment only Tuesday-Saturday. Masks will be required onsite. We will still be actively social distancing. Our Upscale Resale Store Rescued Treasures has returned to original business hours, Tuesday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Rescued Treasures will require guests to wear masks as well as participate in social distancing. Our team is excited to continue to serve our community while also keeping everyone safe and healthy. Please refer to our websites for additional information, all4pawssc.org and rescuedtreasuressc.org”