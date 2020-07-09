All4Paws Pets of the Week

Each week, South Strand News features pets up for adoption from All4Paws Animal Rescue in Pawleys Island. Here are the featured pets for this week:
Cheyanne
Cheyanne is anything but Shy. This three month old puppy is ready to take on the world one cookie at a time. Cheyanne is smart, confident, and is ready to be your best pet forever and always!
Norris
This dapper senior is ready to kick butt in his forever home. Named after action star Chuck Norris, you have to know that he has to be awesome! Good with others and considered the “Strong silent” type, you could not ask for a better companion.
Nala
Meet the Queen of the cat room, Nala. You will often find this four year old perched on counters, overlooking her “kingdom”. If displeased or not given attention in a timely manner she will screech and give you a piece of her mind. As Queens tend to do when events don’t go according to plan .
Lumas
Light of our life, cuddlest boy of our foster program. This six year old is finally becoming comfortable in his own skin again. He enjoys playing on his inside swing, snuggling up to his foster sis, and having full blown conversations with his foster mom. Lumas is the fellow you need in your life.
“All4Paws is excited to announce that we reopened with limited hours on Wednesday, June 3rd. All4Paws is open from 11-3pm by appointment only Tuesday-Saturday. Masks will be required onsite. We will still be actively social distancing. Our Upscale Resale Store Rescued Treasures has returned to original business hours, Tuesday through Saturday 10am to 4pm. Rescued Treasures will require guests to wear masks as well as participate in social distancing. Our team is excited to continue to serve our community while also keeping everyone safe and healthy. Please refer to our websites for additional information, all4pawssc.org and rescuedtreasuressc.org”