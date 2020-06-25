All Saints Pawleys to hold 2020 Annual Rectory Lawn Music Festival

All Saints Pawleys is pleased to announce that The Rectory Lawn summer music festival will take place. An outdoor event held from 6 until 9 p.m. on the 4th Sunday all summer long, it takes place on the lawn at 3501 Kings River Road. The festival, which is free of charge and open to the entire community, features secular bands with full professional stage, sound, lighting, and production. The purpose for the event is to be a blessing to the entire Pawleys Island community and bring folks together. Social distancing will be vigorously encouraged and practiced as we gather together. Attendees are invited to bring their family, chairs, coolers, and relax under the live oaks!
The performance schedule for this year is as follows:
• June 28th / The Brook & The Bluff, a Birmingham-born and Nashville-based band that showcases an evocative blend of instrumental talent and vocal harmony. The opening band is The Unexpected, fronted by Pawleys Island’s own Walker Clarke.
• July 26th / Kenny George Band is based out of South Carolina, and blends elements of rock and country with their passionate delivery. Opener is Columbia, SC-based duo Prettier Than Matt.
• August 23rd / Gaslight Street hails from Charleston and brings a soul/rock/blues sound that has grown their regional presence throughout the Southeast & beyond. Opening for Gaslight Street is a local band, Sweet Sweet.
Rob Grafe, Rector of All Saints Church, says: “The Rectory Lawn stands out as an event that brings together the community of Pawleys Island. As we’ve faced challenging times over the past few months in a multitude of ways, The Rectory Lawn gives us all a chance to come together in a beautiful and safe space to relax for a bit. The community knows there’s going to be a good band and an opportunity to see their neighbors. People can set up, spread out, bring picnics, and enjoy an evening out. It’s an opportunity for us to be the church and love on folks we wouldn’t otherwise get to love on. I’m pleased and I thank Jesus for the way The Rectory Lawn has grown, and I look forward to seeing how the Lord will bless us this year.”
All Saints Church goes way back in the recorded history of this Low Country region. In the early 1700’s, the property was owned by Percival Pawley and his wife Ann, who transferred the title to their son, Thomas George Pawley, and William Poole as trustees for “the people of the Waccamaw Neck” in order to build an Anglican church on the site. The first church was built in the 1730’s, the second in 1816, the third in 1843, and the present church in 1916. All Saints is now an Anglican Church affiliated with ACNA under the direction of Rector, Rob Grafe.