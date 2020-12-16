Business Spotlight: Wildes Financial grows into new building on Church Street in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — Standing on top of the new Wildes Financial Services Building on Church Street, Jeff Wildes can’t help but think of the team that helped make the 5,500-square-foot building a reality.

“There’s an executive coach that I’ve had some experience with over the years and one of his statements is, ‘To do the impossible, you must first see the invisible,’” Wildes said. “That’s kind of what I had to do with this building.”

His firm handles both large and small investments for professionals and business owners. He admits that he could have built a smaller office instead of the three-story building at 625 Church Street, but when he saw a picture of the historic Bank of Georgetown at the River Room restaurant, he knew what he wanted the building to look like.

“That was kind of the inspiration,” he said. “I thought, ‘One day, if I could, I would like to have a building that looked kind of like that.’ I wanted something that showed some of the character and reflected the history of Georgetown that I could be proud of and the people of the city of Georgetown and the surrounding area could be proud of.”

The new Wildes Financial Building honors the old bank with a teller cage as guests walk in, and even has an old vault.

“I like history and I like the history of Georgetown,” Wildes said. “Georgetown had some very civic-minded people in the past that built some really nice buildings in Georgetown. I’ve always admired those folks and the buildings that they had downtown.”

Wildes also looks to the past for the work ethic his father, Alex, instilled in him at a young age. Alex Wildes worked at International Paper and as his family grew, so did Alex’s desire to progress. It led the elder Wildes to take correspondence courses through the mail which allowed him to climb the corporate ladder. Alex Wildes honed his skills in repairing electronics and appliances before opening Wildes Furniture Company, which he owned and operated for three decades.

After college, Jeff Wildes joined his father in the family business until Alex Wildes became terminally ill with cancer. Nine weeks and a day after his diagnosis, Alex Wildes passed away, leaving behind a legacy of hard work but not much financially to show for it.

“There was no time to do any end-of-life planning or preparation, certainly not in terms of business affairs,” Wildes said. “”He had always planned to retire and sell his business, but he really hadn’t done the things necessary to be prepared for an event like leukemia. The lack of planning and preparation cost him and my mom huge amounts of money. The resolution to his business was not at all what it could have been had he had good planning and preparation.

“That gives me a soft spot in my heart for business owners and professionals. Small business people and trying to help them with things like this.”

Wildes is a South Carolina native who attended the University of South Carolina and graduated magna cum laude with a business degree from the Darla Moore School of Business. He is a certified financial planner and a certified kingdom advisor, which means he serves clients in the Christian faith and takes a values-based approach to financial matters.

“God has been good to me,” Wildes said. “He sends me all kinds of clients. I get people who are small clients and I have some very wealthy clients with millions and millions of dollars. My goal is to take care of all of them and try to do my best to help them.”

Wildes Financial handles some pretty comprehensive and complex portfolios and provides services that other financial advisors in the area aren’t able to do as well. For instance, Wildes works with people who are high net worth clients with investment management and wealth management needs. His firm assists them with tax and charitable giving strategies, wealth transfer and estate-planning strategies.

“There are a lot of opportunities that are available to business owners if you know and understand what they are and how they work,” Wildes said. “There are ways to structure retirement plans… that can be very beneficial to owners that go beyond a very basic 401k plan. There are very few advisors around here who have taken the time to study and know all of this.”

But Wildes and his team have, which is what sets them apart. And what will continue to set Wildes apart, aside from being a Mensa member, is his faith in God.

“As part of my Christian faith, I recognize what I am and have are really gifts from God and really belong to him and I’m just a steward of them,” said the member of Pawleys Island Community Church. “There’s a bigger purpose than just me and that’s why giving back to the community is important.”

Wildes said he intends to host functions for charities at the building, which has new offices, conference rooms, catering kitchen, and, of course, the rooftop terrace.

As he stands atop the building, with a beautiful 360-degree view of Georgetown, he knows that none of it would be possible without the help of many people -- his wife Carolyn and their three grown children, his staff at Wildes Financial, and even the zoning department at the city.

But deep down he knows that achieving what, at times, may have seemed impossible was only made possible by his faith in God.