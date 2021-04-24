Black Georgetown residents relieved by Chauvin verdict, yet still exhausted, anxious

GEORGETOWN — Marilyn Hemingway did not watch former police officer Derek Chauvin's conviction for the murder of George Floyd live. Not only was the president of the Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce in a meeting when the verdict was read, but she said she tried not to watch the trial at all because it was too much to bear as a Black woman in America.
But when her meeting was finished, she got to her car and immediately turned on NPR. When she heard Chauvin was convicted on all three charges — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — she said she began to cry tears of relief.
Hemingway, though, said that this conviction is just a continuation of the fight to end racism in America, rather than the end or the beginning.
"We got people in the society that don't believe racism exists, but my mere existence creates problems for people: that's racism," Hemingway said.
While some members of the Black community in Georgetown, a city that is 46.5 percent Black according to recent Census data, said they felt relief at the verdict, they also said they were exhausted and traumatized from the events of the last 11 months.
Georgetown Mayor Brendon Barber said as of recently he has only heard positive reactions to the verdict around Georgetown, but in August 2020, Pawleys Island mayor Brian Henry called the Black Lives Matter movement a "terrorist organization" in response to a Georgetown County shooting. On Aug. 24, 2020, Charles Nicholas Wall and Laura Anderson, both White, were allegedly shot and killed by Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III, a Black man.
"We can’t stay silent anymore. All lives matter. There I said it. So am I racist now? I think not. How about the POS who just gunned down 3 defenseless white people? You be the judge. We need Law and Order. Now!” Henry's post said.
The post was later taken down and Henry posted again to apologize, saying he cared about the Black community in Pawleys Island and Georgetown and that he regretted that his post was misinterpreted.
Barber said he thinks the facts of Floyd's case make it hard for any compassionate and empathetic person to see any other verdict as justified.
"Nothing justifies really taking another person's life, and abuse of authority and being above the law should not be tolerated," Barber said. "But I think, overall, what we have to realize is that we have to take this particular situation and use it as a unifying point for all people."
When Floyd was murdered in May 2020, protests erupted around the globe, including several in the city of Georgetown, Andrews and Pawleys Island. Many peacefully walked with signs that said "I can't breathe" and "Black Lives Matter," and Georgetown's protest was coined as the largest the city had ever seen.
The city of Georgetown was founded in 1729, and in 2017, elected Barber its first Black mayor. Barber echoed the relief Hemingway experienced when he learned of Chauvin's conviction, but said he still holds a certain level of anxiety for the families of Black people who died at the hands of police who did not receive the justice Floyd did.
NAACP Georgetown chapter president Marvin Neal agreed with Barber, and said it is mentally taxing seeing Black people continue to be brutalized and killed by police, even after George Floyd.
"It's like the obituaries are just being reopened and edited ... its like its being rewritten day after day," Neal said.
Neal said as a United States veteran, who served in the military for 21 years, he was never as stressed for his life as he has been in the last five years. The increased documentation of Black killings by police and Donald Trump's presidency are two of the biggest stressors for him, accompanied by being a father of young Black girls. Neal said he worries constantly about his daughters doing simple things out in public, like going to the store or spending time with friends.
Names such as Daunte Wright, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and Philando Castile rolled off Neal's tongue with minimal effort when he talked about Black people dying at the hands of police — like he had said their names hundreds of times, and like he was weary from continuing to say them.
Neal will always say their names so they are never forgotten, but he wishes America could grapple with and address its institutional racism so that he didn't have to relive their trauma.
"All the slaves that have been mistreated and harmed and whipped and beaten to death ... there's so much that stays in the back of your mind because cell phones were not available. Emmett Till did not have (cell phones)," Neal said.
Hemingway said when officers like Chauvin are held accountable, the fears many Black people around the country and in Georgetown have of simply existing are validated. But more often than not, officers are not held accountable like Chauvin was, and Hemingway said that only gives white people more reason to excuse Black fears.
"Every time a policeman is found not guilty, its a mark against the (Black) community, like 'Oh, y'all are just whining and crying, there's no racism, get over yourself.' That, in and of itself, is stressful and traumatizing," Hemingway said. "I cannot tell you how many times white people say 'That's not racist.' Well if I say its racist, its racist. You have to put yourself in my shoes."
Neal said that the guilty verdict, while a great step in the right direction for racial justice in America, feels like the first thing the country has gotten right in its 400 years of existence. The next step, Neal said, is to create a national database of police officers who have been involved in violent encounters with civilians.
"We must continue to prevent dangerous officers from moving from one department to another to avoid accountability," Neal said. "A badge should never be used as a shield of accountability."
As a leader of a community only 60 miles from Charleston, the largest slave port in America in the 1800s, Barber said it is important to him that empathetic conversations about how to solve systemic racism are facilitated between all races in Georgetown as a next step.
"Empathy starts to get you to a point where you can understand peoples' feelings, and once you understand peoples' feelings and emotions, then you can start coming to a common ground," Barber said.