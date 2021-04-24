Black Georgetown residents relieved by Chauvin verdict, but still exhausted, anxious

Georgetown, SC (29440)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.