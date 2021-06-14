Andrews residents describe their postcard images of the Black River

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third part in a series of articles about a proposed new state park. Future articles will include comments from the public meetings and looks at several of the properties that would be included in the “Black River Water Trail & Park Network.”

ANDREWS — “Picture me this.”

Tripp Muldrow asked people in Andrews to describe their picture postcard of what the Black River means to them.

Muldrow said he’d start it off. His picture postcard would be “My dad and me and my brothers as little boys. He would take us to show us Indian mounds on the river.”

Mike Hyroski lives along the Black River, northeast of Andrews. To him, the Black River picture shows his eight children and his nieces and nephews jumping in the river and swimming.

Another man recalled a time when he was 3 years old. It was about sunset, and he saw a great horned owl on the river.

Those images and more were called forth during a public meeting at the Andrews Regional Recreational Center in May. About 18 people came in person to the meeting. It was also livestreamed on the Georgetown County's Facebook page.

Muldrow is a partner and urban planner with Arnett Muldrow and Associates of Greenville.

He served as facilitator for this meeting where a number of landowners, conservation groups and local and state government agencies are planning for a potential 70-mile-long “Black River Water Trail & Park Network.”

Planning a park

“We have really great partners at the table,” Muldrow said.

The proposed park would consist of a couple of anchors – the 310-acre Hinds Canada tract near Kingstree and the 680-acre Rocky Point Community Forest in the Choppee community of northwestern Georgetown County.

Along the way are several private and public preserves, boat landings and other recreational areas.

The new state park – the first in 20 years – would be an effort to tie the various tracts of land together and make these properties more readily accessible.

Muldrow told the group at the Andrews meeting, “I’m part of a family that owns property on the Black River.” His mom is a graduate of the former Winyah High School in Georgetown.

Along with the public meetings, the partners are seeking public input through an online survey.

The mental images of the river brought another man to comment, “I live on the river. It’s quiet, and then Amtrak comes over and echoes through the swamp.”

He also noted that in October 2015 the 1,000-year flood showed “the power of the river. We didn’t expect that.”

There were some places along the Black River where the crest of the flood waters was 23 feet above normal levels.

Litter is a big problem

Dan Scheffing, a professional forester who worked for Mead-Westvaco for many years, has served on the Black Scenic River Advisory Council.

A picture postcard he would like to see would “be on the river and not have to pick up any trash.”

Muldrow noted that in the surveys and in many conversations, litter is the No. 1 problem or concern that many people share.

Marsh Deane is a photographer and videographer who specializes in conservation and tourism promotions. He said that for Pawleys Island, Andrews and Kingstree he would like to see ways to “bring visitors in sustainable ways.”

Hyroski agreed, saying “I would not want to see commercial development that would change the character of the river.”

Another man said, “Pawleys Island is losing the character it had over time. I would not want to see that on the Black River.”

Hyroski mentioned a “fight” about a proposed development along Black River north of Georgetown, where U.S. 701 crosses the river. A group of citizens banded together to “Save Black River” about 15 years ago. The proposed development was approved but didn’t happen in the wake of the housing downturn in 2008-2009.

Hyroski said he did not want to see houses built along the river.

Boat wakes impact shoreline

Scheffing noted that at Pea House Landing near Andrews, boats often are traveling so fast that their wakes have an impact on the shore.

“I would like to see some really strong science on what that does to the shoreline,” Scheffing said. “Also, (wakes) have an impact on the swamp.”

He’d like to see what that does. He said wakes of two, three or four feet do a lot of damage.

Speaking of the overall idea of the river trail and park, one woman said, “While this is nice, we don’t have the infrastructure. Don’t tax us to its limit.”

Hyroski said there needs to be a consistent message and avoid misinformation.

“Some said there would be 300 campsites at Rocky Point” Community Forest, he said.

He said he knew that wasn’t the case, but some people had the impression it could be.

Maria Whitehead, a senior project manager with the Open Space Institute, said there’s a “storymap” on the OSI Website.

“It’s a year-long process. We definitely don’t want to put the cart before the horse,” she said.

Someone asked who’s in charge of the project.

“There isn’t a hierarchy right now,” Muldrow said. “Everyone is sitting at the table kind of equally.”

Management plan

Scheffing, who’s been a member of the Black Scenic River Advisory Council for many years, helped develop the recently-published “Black Scenic River Management Plan.”

About half of the total length of 151 miles of the Black River was designated as a state Scenic River in 2001. The plan outlines a variety of ways to help utilize the river and adjacent lands while protecting and conserving the environment.

“What we’re trying to do with all this is get folks’ feelings on what all of this ought to be,” Scheffing said.

With public and private agencies, individual landowners and the general public, Scheffing said, “What we’re trying to craft here is something that’s never been done before.”

You may view or download the document online at https://www.dnr.sc.gov/water/river/scenic/blackmp.html

'Star being born'

Whitehead noted that the South Carolina state park system “has been intentional that they are one of the groups at the table.”

“You are really kind of watching a star being born,” Muldrow said, in an effort to protect and preserve an asset like the Black River.

Other suggestions from the group included:

• Andrews Mayor Frank McClary said he was baptized in the Black River. He enjoys fishing in the river now.

• A woman said there should be a place to go swimming. Muldrow noted “that ranks at the top of the list for activities."

• Another man said planners need to consider the different types of populations that would use the river, and the differences in the land, boats and water quality of the river.

• Older people walking along a nature trail need access to benches to rest, a woman said.

• Need more public access/boat landings in Williamsburg County.

Muldrow told the group, “This has been an amazing, phenomenal session with a lot of good input.”

He reminded people to visit the website to look at the “storymap” and watch a video. There are also links for two surveys. Both can be found at https://tinyurl.com/BlackRiverMap.