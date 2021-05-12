After winning first region title in 10 years, Georgetown looks to make run in playoffs

GEORGETOWN – The Georgetown High School baseball team accomplished something this spring the Bulldogs haven’t done in a decade.

On April 30, Georgetown clinched the Region VII-3A title by defeating rival Waccamaw, 6-0, thanks to a perfect game from senior pitcher Pep Jordan in only 71 pitches.

“I mean, it was storybook,” Bulldogs head coach Jason West said. “There’s no way you could write a better script. It was awesome, dude. I’m trying to come down off the high from it still.”

West said it was the first perfect game he had ever been a part of in his coaching career.

“Oh man, it was awesome,” Jordan said of his perfect game. “I mean, it was a pretty big crowd there. It was amazing. And to do it against Waccamaw was pretty special, especially the last game of the region. That was pretty awesome.”

Jordan has been solid for the Bulldogs all season. In six starts, he has a 4-0 record. In 33 innings of work, Jordan has 57 strikeouts and has only allowed 15 hits, seven runs and eight walks to go along with a 1.48 earned run average.

Pitching has been key for the Bulldogs, with senior Jeremy Owens also having an impact on Georgetown winning the region.

In seven starts this season, Owens (5-2) has recorded 31 strikeouts and allowed 25 hits, 11 runs and 12 walks in 34.1 innings of work. His ERA is 2.24.

Senior pitcher Hunter Young has also gotten it done for the Bulldogs on the mound this year with 20 strikeouts and a 1.82 ERA. He has also knocked in 15 hits on the year.

As of May 7, Georgetown is 13-5 overall and finished 7-1 in the region, with its lone region loss coming in a one-run defeat to Aynor.

The Bulldogs will turn their attention to postseason play after finishing up their non-region schedule.

Georgetown will face either Bishop England or Hanahan in the first game in its bracket depending on which team finishes second in Region VIII-3A.

The playoffs will be a double-elimination format and begin May 15, with the Bulldogs playing the winner or loser of a matchup between Lake City and either Strom Thurmond, Gilbert or Brookland-Cayce in their second game.

In order for the Bulldogs to go far in the playoffs, the pitching needs to continue to be there as well as the bats, and several Georgetown players have seen success at the plate this season.

In addition to his heroics on the mound, Jordan has a batting average of .410 and has 16 hits on the year. Sophomore Clif Venters has been solid in the two-hole this season with a .383 average and a team-leading 18 hits.

Also hitting well for the Bulldogs have been leadoff hitter Justin Seat with a .340 average and 17 hits, and Carter Sheridan with 12 hits and a .333 average. Junior Jak Kelley is second on the team with 12 RBIs.

Sheridan has also been clutch on the mound for the Bulldogs with two saves in two opportunities and nine strikeouts.

As a senior and one of the leading hitters on the team, Seat knows that the younger players on the team are looking to him to lead by example.

“If something doesn’t go my way, I just keep my head up (and) keep playing the game,” Seat said.

Owens knows what it will take for the Bulldogs to make a deep run in the playoffs.

“We’ve just got to keep hitting like we’ve been doing,” he said. “The past few years we haven’t been hitting very good, that’s what was wrong. We’ve just got to keep hitting good and if our defense stays the same, we’ll be good.”

West said the team’s word for the year has been perseverance, something the Bulldogs have shown they have in spades.

After a tough start in the IP Classic preseason tournament, the Bulldogs got on track.

“We refocused and we won the region which is one of our top goals for the year,” West said. “We get to hang a banner on the wall. That’s the thing we always talk about is hanging a banner, and these guys get to do it. Hopefully we get to hang another one at the end of the year.”