3 Georgetown city council candidates fail to file latest campaign reports on time

GEORGETOWN — Of the five candidates running for Georgetown city council in November, three failed to file the S.C. Ethics' Commission's required quarterly campaign disclosure report by the July 10 deadline.

As of Monday evening, Democrat Tupelo Humes had not filed the required reports, though he have a five day grace period to file a report until they are fined $100. Republican Jimmy Morris and Democrat Ronald McInnis both filed their reports late July 12.

Humes, an incumbent, also did not file a pre-election or campaign disclosure report for the June 8 Democratic primary election, according to S.C. Ethics Commission records. Humes filed only a statement of economic interest on March 30, a requirement of all candidates.

Additionally, Humes did not file a statement of economic interest covering the calendar years of 2017 and 2018, according to online state records

Efforts to reach Humes were unsuccessful.

Political newcomer McInnis said he did not file his quarterly report July 10, a Saturday, because he said he was told by the state ethics commission that if the deadline fell on a weekend, it would be moved to the following Monday.

But this is incorrect, according to state ethics statutes: the quarterly deadline does not change regardless of whether it falls on a weekend.

McInnis, who has ran in all three elections so far in Georgetown this year, filed a campaign disclosure quarterly report May 7 for the April 13 special election but not a pre-election report that was due 15 days before the election, according to state records.

He also did not file a pre-election report for the June 8 election but he did file a “pre-election” report on May 7 for the Feb. 9 special primary. That was due on Jan. 26.

Fellow political newcomer and sole-Republican who filed late, Morris said he intended to file before July 10, but did not press "confirm" on the state ethics website.

Deadlines for quarterly ethics filings are July 10, Oct. 10, Jan. 10 and April 10. If candidates still fail to file after the five day grace period, which would be July 15, fines increase $10 per day for the first 10 days, and $100 per day for each additional day the form is not filed.

Republican candidate Jonathan Angner and Democratic candidate Dennzon Winley both filed their July 10 reports on time.