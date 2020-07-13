Georgetown County leaders gets ready with hurricane prepareness webinar

That time of year has come again - hurricane season.
In just a few weeks, the peak of hurricane season will come our way and Georgetown County leaders want to make sure your prepared by listening to their webinar.
Georgetown County Emergency Management Director Brandon Ellis and Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce will hold an informational webinar on Wednesday July 18, for residents to prepare for the second half of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season.
They will also review new policies and procedures regarding COVID-19 and emergency guidelines. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Register for the meeting on Georgetown County website here.