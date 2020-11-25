Garden club hears from city's tree experts

Roy Kibler, arborist and superintendent of property management for the city of North Augusta was the guest speaker at the November meeting of the Carolina Hills Garden Club. Assisted by Jesse Park, city of North Augusta tree technician, the duo provided club members and guests with information and a demonstration of the topic of benefits of air fracturing soil around trees. What is air fracturing? The city of North Augusta recently purchased a special Air Tech tool with the objective of relieving soil compaction around newly planted or stressed trees and allowing a better path for water and nutrient absorption by the tree roots.