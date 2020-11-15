Gamecocks sign two Green Wave athletes

A Green Wave pitcher and catcher have both decided to play their college ball for the Gamecocks.
Summerville had four athletes sign with college programs Nov. 11 including two who signed with the University of South Carolina. The other two signed with USC Sumter and Erskine College.
Green Wave catcher Cole Messina and pitcher/infielder Aidan Hunter both signed a national letter of intent officially committing them to the Gamecocks Baseball program.
In his last full season with Summerville, Messina had a .434 batting average and was named to the Class AAAAA All-state Team. As a sophomore that season he had 29 hits including five doubles and a whopping 12 home runs, which makes him the state leader for dingers in 2019. He had a .549 on-base percentage and drove in 26 runs.
“This is unreal that my life-long dream has finally been full field and I just can’t wait to get up there and get to work,” Messina said. “It has always been my dream school and I like that it is close to home. I’m a pretty big family guy so them being able to be there to support me is a big deal to me. I’m excited about getting to work with Mark Kingston for four years. He seems to be a great guy and I’ve heard nothing but great things about him so I think it will be a fun four years.”
Hunter is a transfer student from Hanahan whose family recently moved to Summerville. During his last full season with the Hawks, Hunter was 5-2 on the mound with a 3.86 earned-run average. In 2019, he recorded 36 strikeouts in 29 innings while batting .311 with 10 RBIs.
“This is insane; a dream becoming reality,” Hunter said. “A lot of pressure has been released, but a lot put on too because I know I’m going to need to compete at a high level. Being at Summerville should help me prepare for college because I will play against better teams. Cole and I have played together since 14U so it should be fun.”
His brother, Skylar, was a standout at The Citadel who was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2015.
“My dad and my brother, I’ve always thrown hard, but they helped me be a pitcher,” the high school senior said. “They helped me with my velocity and with being in command and all of the mental game really.”
A pair of Green Wave Softball standouts also made their college choice official. First baseman/pitcher McKenzie Bailey signed with USC Sumter.
“The coaches there are really nice and the girls I met are very disciplined,” Bailey said. “They are a great group and looking at the campus, it really felt like home. Since I was little my goal was to play college softball so getting that opportunity is huge.”
Shortstop Zoey Frasier, who received all-region honors as a sophomore, signed with Erskine College.
“It’s a small school so there is a lot more one-on-one with students,” Frasier said. “I also love the coach and the atmosphere there. I’m so excited. Their shortstop is a senior this year so there will be an open spot for me.”
Both of them are entering their third season with the Green Wave Softball varsity squad. Last season, they helped the team go 5-0 at the Battle on the Bases tournament to claim the school’s first Battle on the Bases title, but schools were closed down before the regular season ever really started.