Fundraiser aims to bring kids, beds together

Plans are in place for an April 15 computer-based fundraiser to help provide beds for local kids who are otherwise resorting to floors, sofas, air mattresses and other options for their nightly rest, and the Family YMCA and the Sunrise Rotary Club of Aiken are helping lead the effort.
The "Beds for Kids" event, led by Rotary member Ginger Keenan, will be held on YouTube Live at 7 p.m., with "exciting information about these organizations, along with our local leaders and guests from our community," as described in promotional material.
Beneficiaries are to include the YMCA's "A Place to Dream" project, aiming to provide dozens of beds (along with pillows and linens) for local kids who do not have a bed of their own; and Helping Hands, a nonprofit agency in need of mattresses for its beds in its outreach to abandoned, abused and neglected children. For more information, visit rotaryclubofaikensunrise.com.