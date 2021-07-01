Fujifilm to close 4 SC plants in 2020; construction spending takes a dip in May

Fujifilm shedding 400 jobs in SC
GREENWOOD — Japanese photography giant Fujifilm Corp. is closing several plants in South Carolina as more than half its employees in the state will lose their jobs.
Fujifilm will close four sites in Greenwood by September 2022, eliminating 400 of the roughly 700 jobs in the state, the company said in a July 1 statement obtained by The Post and Courier.
The company said declining demand for the recyclable cameras, photographic paper and digital printing plates made at the Greenwood plant led to the decision.
Fujifilm will keep about 300 employees in Greenwood to work in warehouses, with its personalized photo projects and in roles such human resources, finance and environmental components.
The Tokyo-based company first opened its South Carolina facilities in July 1988, investing nearly $2 billion in the state over the past 33 years.
Construction spending in US fell in May
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending fell in May, as growth in housing spending, the economy’s standout performer, slowed while activity in areas most directly affected by the pandemic showed further weakness.
The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the May decline of 0.3 percent followed a slight 0.1 percent rise in April and left overall construction spending up 7.5 percent from a year ago.
Housing construction, which has been a leading force for the economy during the pandemic, posted a tiny gain in May as single-family home construction rose 0.8 percent while apartments and other multifamily construction was flat. Nonresidential construction activity fell 1.1 percent in May with hotel and motel construction and the category that covers shopping centers both falling.
Factory activity grows at slower pace
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed slightly in June, as supply chain problems persist and businesses say they are still struggling to find workers.
The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its index of manufacturing activity ticked down in June to a reading of 60.6 from 61.2 in May.
Any reading above 50 indicates manufacturing is expanding. June was the 13th consecutive month manufacturing has grown after contracting in April 2020, when coronavirus fears triggered business shutdowns across the country.
US logistics firm sold to port giant
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — One of the world's largest port operators said July 1 it is acquiring an American logistics firm in a $1.2 billion deal, the latest investment as the maritime company pushes to expand farther afield.
Dubai-based DP World said its purchase of global logistics provider Syncreon Holdings is expected to close later this year. The company plans to fund the acquisition from existing resources so as not to take on more debt.
The move comes after the port operator posted a 29 percent drop in 2020 profits as the coronavirus pandemic froze global supply chains and upended trade flows. The company delisted from the stock exchange and returned to full state-ownership last year.
Syncreon operates supply chains for the automotive and technology industries, managing warehouses and fulfillment centers for packing, shipping and delivering across 19 countries. The Michigan-based company has three South Carolina locations, all in the Spartanburg area.
DP World now operates in 61 countries along some of the world's busiest shipping routes.
Gap to close all UK, Ireland stores
LONDON — In another blow to Britain's retail sector, U.S. clothing company Gap said that it will close all of its stores in the U.K. by the end of the year as it moves its business exclusively online.
The closures will take place in a phased manner by the end of September and includes the company's outlets in Ireland. In total, 81 stores will close.
"The e-commerce business continues to grow and we want to meet our customers where they are shopping," Gap said in a statement late Wednesday, adding that they intend to be a "digital first business."
The retailer, which has been active in the U.K. since 1987 and since 2006 in Ireland, was emblematic of the quintessential American "T-shirt-and-jeans" look that was popular for decades. But in recent years, the appeal of Gap has plummeted, edged out by e-commerce sites that have made its offerings seem bland.
It's also the latest casualty of the pandemic that has battered the U.K. economy. Long-suffering department store chain Debenhams and Arcadia Group, the retail empire of billionaire Philip Green that includes Topshop, have been two of the biggest casualties in recent months.
Nissan to make e-cars, batteries in UK
LONDON — Japanese carmaker Nissan and its partners plan to invest $1.4 billion to expand production of electric vehicles and batteries in northeast England, a major victory for the U.K. government's efforts to attract jobs and investment following the country's departure from the European Union.
Nissan said Thursday it will build a new all-electric crossover sport utility vehicle at the company's plant in Sunderland, creating more than 6,200 jobs at the factory and its suppliers. As part of the project, Envision AESC will build the U.K.'s first "gigafactory" to supply next generation batteries for the cars.
Ashwani Gupta, Nissan's chief operating officer, said the company made the decision to invest in Sunderland after Britain negotiated a "trade-friendly Brexit." Government funding was also critical, he said.
Home loan rates fall; 30-year at 2.98%
WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates declined this week, with the key 30-year loan slipping back below the 3 percent mark as the economic recovery from the pandemic recession remains robust.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported July 1 that the average for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.98 percent from 3.02 percent last week. By contrast, the rate was 3.07 percent a year ago.
The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners who are refinancing their mortgages, fell to 2.26 percent from 2.34 percent. Mortgage rates are widely expected to gradually rise in the second half of the year that began Thursday.