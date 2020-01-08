Ex-Nissan boss vows to clear name
BEIRUT — Nissan's fugitive ex-boss Carlos Ghosn made his first public appearance Wednesday since being smuggled out of Japan last week, saying he fled a "nightmare" that would not end and vowed to defend his name wherever he can get a fair trial.
Ghosn spoke to a room packed with journalists for more than two hours in the Lebanese capital, where he arrived after jumping $14 million bail despite supposedly rigorous surveillance — a bold and improbable escape that embarrassed Japanese authorities and has allowed him to evade trial on charges of financial misconduct.
Combative, spirited, and at times rambling, he described conditions of detention in Japan that made him feel "dead ... like an animal" in a country where he asserted he had "zero chance" of a fair trial.
"For the first time since this nightmare began, I can defend myself, speak freely and answer your questions," said Ghosn, a onetime top executive at South Carolina-based tire giant Michelin North America. "I didn't run from justice, I left Japan because I wanted justice."
But he made clear one big question would remain unanswered: an account of the daring international escape that took him from Japan to Beirut.
Recall may close air bag saga
DETROIT — Takata is recalling 10 million more front air bag inflators sold to 14 different automakers because they can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.
The recall is the last one the bankrupt company agreed to in a 2015 settlement with the U.S. safety regulators. It could bring to a close the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history.
The 10 million inflators are part of the roughly 70 million in the U.S. that Takata was to recall as part of the agreement with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Vehicles made by Audi, BMW, Honda, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen are affected.
Automakers will determine what models are affected and launch their own recalls. Some already have made the announcements.
At least 25 people have been killed worldwide and hundreds injured by Takata inflators. About 100 million inflators are being recalled across the globe.
US consumers tapped credit less
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers slowed their borrowing in November, mainly by piling up less credit card debt.
The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that consumer credit rose by a seasonally adjusted $12.5 billion in November, down from a gain of $19 billion in October.
The sharp slowdown reflected a $2.5 billion decline in borrowing in the category that covers credit cards that followed a strong gain of $7.9 billion in October. November's was the weakest showing since credit card debt fell by $2.8 billion in March.
But borrowing for auto loans and student debt rose $14.9 billion in November. That was up from an October increase of $11.1 billion and was the strongest advance since August.
Survey: 202K jobs added in Dec.
BALTIMORE — U.S. companies added 202,000 jobs in December, led by robust hiring in construction, trade, transportation and utilities, according to a private survey.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that the bulk of the hiring was among smaller and mid-sized businesses with fewer than 500 employees. Hiring in November was also revised upward to 124,000, a sign that the job market was stronger than past surveys initially suggested.
Construction firms added 37,000 jobs in December. The trade, transportation and utilities sector added a combined 78,000. Health care and social assistance accounted for 46,000 new jobs.
Still, not every industry is hiring. Manufacturers shed 7,000 workers. Leisure and hospitality lost 21,000 jobs last month.
It typically takes roughly 100,000 or so new jobs a month to absorb population growth and keep the unemployment rate from rising.
Friday's government employment report is expected to show an increase of 155,000 jobs with the unemployment rate holding at 3.5 percent. ADP's figures don't include government hiring and frequently diverge from the government's official report.
But Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the ADP figure was solid enough that the government report might show gains of 190,000.
Walgreens starts year on sour note
NEW YORK — Walgreens is kicking off its year the much as it ended its last, with a big earnings plunge.
The drugstore chain said Wednesday that first-quarter net income dropped nearly 25 percent in a performance that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Revenue also inched up less than 2 percent for the company, which is going through a cost-cutting program and developing partnerships with other companies to bring in more business.
Walgreens earned $845 million in the quarter that ended Nov. 30, while revenue grew to $34.34 billion.
Walgreens and other drugstores have been hit by challenges that include reimbursement cuts for prescriptions and growing competition from online options like Amazon.com. That has eaten into sales at the front end of their stores, or the areas outside the pharmacy.
Macy's improves; 29 stores closing
NEW YORK — Macy's is closing nearly 30 stores in coming weeks, though the company reported some improvement in comparable-stores sales during the crucial holiday shopping season.
Macy's sales at stores opened at least a year fell 0.6 percent during the November and December period, which was not as bad as most industry analysts had anticipated. Strong online sales boosted results.
Like other department stores, Macy's is struggling to adapt to a shift online by customers and intense competition from off-price discounters.
Macy's said the store closures include 28 namesake stores and one that operates as Bloomingdale's. The company's only South Carolina locations, in Columbia and Greenville, are not on the closing list.
World Bank issue 2020 outlook
WASHINGTON — The World Bank says the global economy should see a modest rebound in growth this year.
But the 189-nation lending institution is cautioning that a number risks could upend its forecast, including the possibility of renewed trade hostilities between the world's two biggest economies, the United States and China.
In an updated economic outlook released Wednesday, the World Bank forecast the global economy will grow 2.5 percent this year, up only slightly from 2.4 percent growth in 2019. That had been the weakest performance since the 2008 financial crisis and a significant slowdown from growth rates above 3 percent in 2017 and 2018.
The bank's revised outlook represents a slight downgrade from its last forecast in June.
Virgin Galactic craft hits a milestone
LOS ANGELES — Virgin Galactic's next passenger spaceship has reached a major construction milestone, the company said Wednesday.
All major structural elements have been assembled and the rocket plane is standing on its own landing gear at Mojave Air & Space Port in California, Virgin Galactic said.
Photos of the "Weight on Wheels" achievement show the craft in a hangar next to the Virgin Space Ship Unity spacecraft, which has been to space twice during test flights in preparation for commercial operations based at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.
Continuing work on the new ship includes connecting flight control and other integrated systems.
The company has not set a date for the start of commercial operations but has said it anticipates doing so in 2020.
The winged rocket ships are designed to carry paying tourists to the lower fringes of space to experience weightlessness, view the Earth far below and glide to a landing on a runway.