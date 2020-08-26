From the Editor

This is our Baby Issue and truth be told it's my favorite issue of the year. It's loaded to the brim with all things teeny tiny.
We're talking preeclampsia, a growing and serious risk to moms-to-be and their babies on page 14. We'll also be exploring how to stay fit whether you're pregnant or just had your little one on page 10. We're also diving deep into birth control no matter your age on page 20 and whether you should consider a midwife for your next birth on page 25.
On a more personal note, it has been my honor to serve as the Editor of Lowcountry Parent and in my nearly three years in this post I have done my best to seek out stories that need to be covered by some of the best parenting writers in the area.
I have so loved my time here, working for wonderful people all striving to make Lowcountry Parent the best parenting resource in the region. This will be my last month at the helm of the magazine and I will miss you all.
I am moving on to other adventures both as a mom and a writer. But I hope you all will keep in touch.
Cheers,
Sara Novak, Lowcountry Parent Editor
Coming Up
October is our College Planning issue! We'll be talking about how to afford college, test prep, dorm life and absentee voting.
To our readers:
