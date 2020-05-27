From the Editor

I’m back from what has been the strangest maternity leave ever. With a newborn, we would have effectively been quarantined to the house anyway, though the pandemic has added another layer of anxiety to the whole experience. But even as our community navigates what is a terrifying and frustrating time for parents, being together as a family with nothing to do and no one to see has made me much more mindful of life’s simple joys.
Homeschooling my 4-year-old with a now 3-month-old at home has been among the most gratifying experiences of my life but it has also come with its share of emotions. And now being back to work makes things even more exciting.
Knowing that as parents we’re all in this together makes me feel a part of something much larger even as we’re apart. During these trying times I want you to be able to use the magazine as a tool to answer a host of questions you might never have thought you’d be asking like whether COVID-19 can spread through food on page 10, as well as all the tips you need to throw a memorable virtual birthday party on page 14. Also, don’t miss our listing each week online and a larger list in the magazine (page 33) of virtual events and other ways to keep the kids occupied while you’re home trying to get things done.
Additionally, parents are balancing a lot right now and finding good childcare can be an issue. Writer Erica Rodefer Winters will be discussing everything you need to know when hiring a nanny or a long-term babysitter on page 17. As the kids get older, you might be wondering when is a good time to get them a smartphone. Writer Holly Fisher will tell you when on page 25. And now that you’re spending so much time in your home, you might have seen some items that need fixing. We’ll be talking about whether to move or renovate on page 26.
I’ve missed you all and I’m thrilled to be back to the magazine.
Sara Novak, Lowcountry Parent Editor
To our readers
As mentioned, each week I’m putting out a fairly lengthy list of ways to keep the kids occupied at home. We’d love to hear from parents about what they’re doing to keep the kids engaged. Whether it’s virtual events, classes or a socially-distanced movie night, we want to know. How are your kids doing? Is this just a speck on the radar or do you feel this will impact them long into the future? Email me at editor@lowcountryparent.com.
Coming up
Sometimes less is more. In our next issue, we’ll be diving into how not to over-parent. When we’re balancing work, school and chores all at once and without any help, how can we hold it together? We’ll also be talking about civil rights through visiting local landmarks.