From the Editor

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely, especially during the morning. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 80F. N winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.