From the Editor

For the past three months we’ve lived in the shadow of a pandemic and the repercussions both mental and physical that come with tending to children 24 hours a day. And now, in the midst of uncertainty, we’re grappling with our relationship with racism both as a nation and a city. It is a real and raw time to be a parent and as we dig into ourselves, we see what we’re really made of.
This month we’ll be exploring how to teach our children about our city’s African American history through Barry Waldman’s piece on local landmarks on page 13. Often, the best way to teach our children is through experiencing all the history that is right at our doorstep.
We’ll also be exploring how to avoid learning loss in our kids this summer, aptly named the COVID-slide, by weaving education into every summer day on page 23. To keep kids engaged at home, we’ve been putting out a virtual events page with a few social distancing in-person events each week on Lowcountryparent.com. Our calendar this month also includes a host of virtual events on page 27. And for those that had to cancel their summer vacation because of the pandemic, we’ll be including a piece on travel insurance on page 10.
It is my hope that the magazine is both a refuge and resource during these difficult times.
Warm wishes,
Sara Novak, Lowcountry Parent Editor
To our readers:
Please send us your virtual events, we’d love to hear about them. Email editor@Lowcountryparent.com
Coming up
Next month we’ll be talking about how to communicate with your child’s teacher as well as a discussion on ADD and ADHD as well as lunchbox trends.