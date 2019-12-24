To start the New Year off right, we're exploring some fascinating topics here at Lowcountry Parent. I'm sure you've heard of dry January, where people give up drinking for the month. But what about dry 2020? More and more moms and dads are considering giving up drinking as a part of the sober curious movement. Read the story on page 14.
We're also exploring "Fortnite" and what it means for parents trying to keep their kids on the right track. Read the ins and outs on page 20.
We'll also be discussing about how to talk to your kids about race on page 26 and whether parents should be concerned about the growing mumps outbreak in the Lowcountry on page 10.
Cheers to a great year ahead in 2020!
Sara Novak, Lowcountry Parent Editor
To our readers
Don't forget to sign up for the Lowcountry Parent Model's Program. Registered members will have a chance to appear in the magazine. The cost is $25 per child. The program also comes with added perks like vouchers to Charleston RiverDog games. Infants and children through age 16 are eligible to apply. Parents can register for free with their children and they can indicate whether they are interested in modeling as a part of the program. Sign up through Feb. 29, 2020 at pnccontests.upickem.net/engine/welcome.aspx?contestid=588307.
Coming up
Our February Overnight Camp Guide is almost here. It's the best resource around for finding overnight camps for the kids. We'll also be discussing teen drinking, part-time work for full-time moms and what parents need to know about essential oils for kids.