Holiday Music Events
Sunday, Dec. 2
Sweets with Santa
What: Musical performance from Charlton Singleton & Friends, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, crafts, story time and more, with proceeds to benefit the Gaillard’s arts education in schools initiative. RSVP requested.
When: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Christmas with The Charlestones
What: Charleston’s a capella men’s quartet will present a program of Christmas music ranging from the Renaissance through current popular favorites.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-873-0631, sjbsummerville.org/sjb-concert-series
‘Holiday Swing’
What: The Charleston Jazz Orchestra (CJO) will present “Holiday Swing: A Charleston Jazz Tradition,” with maestro Charlton Singleton and guest vocalist Quiana Parler.
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$60
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
‘Oh Happy Day’
What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative. December performances will be a special Christmas celebration.
When: 5 p.m. Dec. 2 and 16
Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$21
More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2BCGXFW
‘A Simple Christmas Pageant’
What: Summerville Presbyterian will present its annual SPC Kids’ Christmas program with music, carols and sing-alongs in the gym.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 S. Laurel St.
More Info: 843-871-0280, spcweb.org/event/spc-christmas-program-2018
Carol Fest
What: The Charleston Music Club will present a holiday carol fest. Guests are encouraged to bring an instrument if they can sight-read or participate in singing along.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Franke at Seaside’s Rodenberg Chapel, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-224-9933, charlestonmusicclub.org
Christmas Candlelight Services
What: The Citadel will host its 81st annual Christmas Candlelight Services, featuring cadets from the Protestant, Catholic and Gospel choirs, along with the Cadet Chorale and members of The Citadel Regimental Band.
When: 7-9 p.m. Dec.2
Where: Summerall Chapel, The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2PKScVt
Monday Dec. 3
College of Charleston Concert Choir
What: The Holiday Candlelight Concert, conducted by Robert Taylor.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, 120 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 general; free for CofC students
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2ScTWUc
Tuesday Dec. 4
‘Holiday Brass’
What: The Charleston Symphony brass band will perform holiday classics with legendary trumpet player Doc Severinsen, former band leader for "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson," and Phil Smith, the former principal trumpet player with the New York Philharmonic.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$108
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Friday Dec. 7
‘Christmas with Kem’
What: R&B/soul singer-songwriter Kem with special guest Calvin Richardson.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $69-$130; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
‘Sound of Charleston’
What: Experience the sounds that define Charleston's rich musical heritage: jazz, gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, spirituals and more. These Holiday Editions will include songs of the season, followed by light refreshments.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21, 26 and 30
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-577-6400, soundofcharleston.com
Saturday Dec. 8
‘Gospel Meets Jazz’
What: Mt. Zion will present Charlton Singleton and Lowcountry Voices, which performs with an emphasis on the tradition of Lowcountry African-American music, including gospel music, spirituals, hymns, jazz, and classical choral music. The theme of this Gospel Meets Jazz Christmas Concert is “Overjoyed.”
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Mt Zion AME Church, 5 Glebe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-860-0079, mtzioncharlestoname.org/new-index-1
‘A Christmas Musical’
What: The Allen University Symphonic Band and Concert Choir will present “A Christmas Musical,” showcasing special choral arrangements and holiday standards.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Mother Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-697-8438
‘Big Band Holidays’
What: The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis present the magic of the holiday with soulful renditions of holiday classics with “Big Band Holidays.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30-$110
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
‘Holy City Messiah’
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will continue its tradition of performing Handel’s “Messiah,” with the CSO Chamber Chorus. The Dec. 6 performance is sold out.
When: 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 8 (Mount Pleasant); 4-6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 (Summerville)
Where: East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant; St. Theresa Little Flower Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville
Price: $10-$35
More Info: charlestonsymphonychorus.org/event/holy-city-messiah-10
Sunday Dec. 9
‘3 Sopranos & a Piano’
What: Three local sopranos will celebrate the coming of Christmas with timeless holiday classics colored with elaborate trio harmonies (and a complimentary dessert bar).
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Trinity United Methodist Church, 273 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-722-8449, trinityumccharleston.com
‘Christmas at the Sottile’
What: Celebrate the holiday season with the annual Charleston Men's Chorus concert, featuring joyful and sacred holiday music, joined by piano, a string quartet and percussion.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-790-3168, charlestonmenschorus.org
Moravian Lovefeast
What: The Moravian Love Feast is a special service of holiday music and the public is invited to celebrate this Christmas season by sharing a simple meal, a “love feast.” A roll and warm apple cider will be served and the name of the service is a literal translation of the New Testament word “agape.” A Lovefeast (not to be confused with Holy Communion) seeks to remove social barriers and strengthen the spirit of unity and goodwill among all people.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 712 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-4262, stapresbyterian.org
‘Chris Tomlin Christmas’
What: “Chris Tomlin Christmas: Christmas Songs of Worship” from one of the most often heard and sung contemporary Christian artists, singer-songwriter Christ Tomlin.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $29-$99
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Monday Dec. 10
Taylor Festival Choir Sing-Along
What: The Taylor Festival Choir will host its annual holiday sing-along, featuring traditional Christmas carols from the hymn book and movements from the “Messiah.”
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: tmgcharleston.com
Tuesday Dec. 11
‘Swingin' Christmas’
What: Back by popular demand, celebrated vocalist and pianist Tony DeSare will join the Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) to perform Christmas favorites in the enduring style of Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$108
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Wednesday Dec. 12
Holiday Celebration
What: An afternoon of festive carols at this holiday concert featuring performances by the Lowcountry Senior Center Olde Pipes Consort and Chorus. Register in advance online and bring a dessert to share.
When: 1 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
‘Holiday Magic’
What: “Holiday Magic” performance featuring the School of the Arts (SOA) Middle School Orchestra and Singers.
When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13
Where: Rose Maree Myers Theater, 5109 B West Enterprise St., North Charleston
Price: Donations accepted
More Info: 843-529-4990, bit.ly/2BCJyzI
Friday Dec. 14
‘Christmas Collective’
What: “Christmas Collective LIVE” is an evening of Christmas music and worship, headlined by Seacoast Worship and featuring Robbie Madison, with special guests, Kidscoast Worship.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $13-$48
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Christmas with The Charlestones
What: Charleston's premier a cappella quartet with renditions of Christmas carols from bygone eras, lush and jazzy Christmas arrangements from the 40s and 50s, modern pop stylings from Pentatonix and Straight No Chaser and holiday parody songs.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: First Scots Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-513-3050, bit.ly/2P8v4v8
Saturday Dec. 15
‘Lowcountry Christmas: Celtic and Classical’
What: Na Fidleiri, the Taylor Festival Choir and internationally renowned guest stars soprano Saundra Deathos and Celtic harpist Kim Robertson will headline the ninth annual musical celebration of the holiday season, featuring traditional carols, lively jigs and reels.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: tmgcharleston.com/buy-tickets
Sunday Dec. 16
Lessons and Carols
What: St. Philip’s tradition celebrating Lessons and Carols, wherein God’s plan of salvation is traced in Scripture and song from the creation of the world through the incarnation of Jesus Christ at Christmas, based upon the service instituted at King’s College Cambridge in 1918 in the aftermath of World War I.
When: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16
Where: St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-7734, stphilipschurchsc.org
Holiday Jazz Concert
What: The Terrence Young Experience presents a Holiday Jazz Concert featuring smooth R&B and jazz guitarist Terence Young and special guest, local saxophonist Chris Williams.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Exquis, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Price: $20 general; table reservations available
More Info: bit.ly/2RlBwAR
Beach Boys Christmas Tour
What: The Beach Boys present their “Reason for the Season” Christmas Tour
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $67-$97; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Monday Dec. 17
‘Sounds of the Season’
What: The Olde Pipes Recorder Consort will present a performance of traditional carols and holiday music.
When: 1 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/sounds-season
‘Holiday Spectacular’ Concert
What: The award-winning Charleston School of the Arts (SOA) Symphony and Singers will present the festive sixth annual Holiday Spectacular Concert, feature holiday favorites for the whole family.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $18
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
Wednesday Dec. 19
Community Carols
What: St. Philip’s will host a Community Carols Sing-Along, followed by fellowship and a boxed lunch in the Parish Hall
When: 12:30 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: St. Philip's Church, 142 Church St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-7734, stphilipschurchsc.org
Thursday Dec. 20
‘Carol of the Belles’
What: The What If? Productions “Holiday Piano Bar: Carol of the Belles” will feature a night of cabaret with Nakeisha Daniel, Becca Anderson and Tiffany Gammell, as well as other special guests.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-22
Where: American College of the Buildling Arts, 649 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25; VIP table options available
More Info: 843-737-6059, whatifproductions.org/carolofthebelles
Saturday Dec. 22
‘The Night Before Christmas’
What: Chamber Music Charleston (CMC) will present “The Night Before Christmas: A Classical Kids Concert,” will holiday favorites, well-loved stories and classical music.
When: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Sottile Theatre, 66 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-763-4941, chambermusiccharleston.org/classic-kid-concerts
‘Holiday Pops!’
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and CSO Chorus will present its annual celebration of holiday favorites.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$108
More Info: 843-242-3099, gaillardcenter.org
‘The Wanderland Tour’
What: Lindsey Stirling, the electronic music impresario, violinist, dancer and artist, in promotion of the re-release of her top-selling Christmas album from 2017.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $54-$84; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Holiday Stage & Screen Events
Sunday Dec. 2
Holiday Magic Show
What: Holiday-themed magic show with singing illusionist Russell Anderson entitled, “It’s a Magical Christmas.” Some illusions may be "too scary or loud" for children under age 7.
When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2; various performance times through Dec. 23
Where: Threshold Repertory Theatre, 84-1/2 Society St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-277-2172, thresholdrep.org
Princess Storytime
What: Holiday-themed interactive storytelling event told by The Snow Queen, The Frog Princess and Beauty. Snacks, a goodie bag and photos will be available.
When: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: 34 West Theater Co., 200 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-901-9343, 34west.org
‘The Nutcracker’
What: The Mount Pleasant Performing Arts Company will present a production of the Christmas ballet classic, “The Nutcracker.”
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$26
More Info: 843-971-7880, mtpballet.com
Folly Jolly Holiday Hour
What: The annual holiday show featuring a display of dynamic singers and dancers, hundreds of costumes and nightly appearances by Santa.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 2; various performance times Dec. 7-9 and Dec. 13-15
Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $12-$50
More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org
‘We Three Thieves’
What: Black Fedora’s holiday show featuring audience participation about a hardworking criminal trying to give his family a decent Christmas.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 2; various performance times through Dec. 26
Where: Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre, 164 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$24
More Info: 843-937-6453, charlestonmysteries.com
‘Christmas Carol’
What: Charleston Stage’s production of Charles Dickens’ immortal holiday classic “A Christmas Carol,” back for another run by popular demand.
When: 5 p.m. Dec. 2; various performance times through Dec. 19
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $28-$71
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
Saturday Dec. 8
‘Charleston Christmas Special’
What: Producers Brad and Jennifer Moranz have created a new family-friendly show of musical performances and comedy sketches with a holiday theme, featuring baritone Matthew Billman of New York, the return teenage operatic vocalist Jenna Flaherty, Wando High School student Eliza Turner, local artist Manny Houston, ventriloquist Michael Minor and more.
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 8; various performance times through Dec. 23
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $19-$41
More Info: 843-853-2252, bradandjennifermoranz.com or charlestonmusichall.com
Junie B.: ‘Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!’
What: An encore performance of the contemporary holiday classic starring first-grader Junie B. Jones, who’s super-excited about the upcoming Holiday Sing-Along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school. When Junie B. draws her nemesis’ name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her a lesson in this endearing tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park.
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 8; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30.75
More Info: 843-577-7183, charlestonstage.com
‘Great Russian Nutcracker’
What: Presenting world-class Russian artists, hand-painted sets, Russian snow maidens and jubilant nesting dolls, the Moscow Ballet presents its “Great Russian Nutcracker” as part of its Dove of Peace Tour.
When: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $23-$89; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Sunday Dec. 9
Christmas Carol Reading
What: Presented by Traveling Literary Theater of Charleston and Ohm Radio, English stage actor James Dyne will portray Mr. Dickens in a one-hour reading of Dickens’ own hand-edited version of “A Christmas Carol,” alongside the beloved characters come to life through professional actors as the audience is surrounded by 19th century costume and design. The show will not be suitable for children ages 10 years and younger.
When: 2 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-203-3383, bit.ly/2P7fkbQ
‘Christmas in Charleston’
What: Award-winning sister act Gracie & Lacy present "It's Christmas in Charleston," a show combining the city's rich musical heritage in rhythm and jazz with the holiday hits of the Golden Era through music, dance, fashion and history.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10
Where: Forever Charleston Theatre at the Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More Info: 843-259-8872, gracieandlacy.com
Monday Dec. 10
‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation’
What: The Charleston Music Hall Christmas Film Series will present a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” with live caroling preceding the event at 6:30 p.m.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday Dec. 11
‘It's a Wonderful Life’
What: The Charleston Music Hall Christmas Film Series will present a screening of “It’s A Wonderful Life” with live caroling preceding the event at 6:30 p.m. with Manny Houston. Proceeds will benefit the Charleston Animal Society.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Wednesday Dec. 12
‘Die Hard’
What: The Charleston Music Hall Christmas Film Series will present a screening of “Die Hard” with live caroling preceding the event at 6:30 p.m. led by Babe Club.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Thursday Dec. 13
‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’
What: The Restoration Hotel will host a special screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Tickets will include popcorn, a soft drink or bottled water and your choice of a movie candy. Adult beverages and additional snacks will be available for purchase, including a featured specialty cocktail "Bourbon Spike Hot Cocoa." Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket for cooler temperatures.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: The Rooftop at The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-518-5100, bit.ly/2FJ7VQA
Friday Dec. 14
Movie in the Park
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a holiday movie night in the park with free popcorn and holiday-themed activities. Food trucks Area 51 Foods, Dashi and Pure Fluff Co. will also be on site. The community is invited to vote on one of three movies until Dec. 3: “A Christmas Story”, “Santa Clause” or “The Muppets Christmas Carol” and the winner will be the selection to be screened.
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Hampton Park, 20 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org
‘Christmas Carol’
What: An adaption of Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol” into a family-friendly one-man show with award-winning theatre teacher and actor George Younts. The production will run through Dec. 22.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-22; 3 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: South of Broadway Theatre Company, 1080 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-745-0317, touringchristmascarol.com
Saturday Dec. 15
‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree’
What: “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” with singer and ventriloquist Darcy Lynne, one of the youngest contestants to win “America’s Got Talent.”
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $28-$48; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Sunday Dec. 16
HoHoHoliday Variety Show
What: The Village Repertory Ensemble invites guests to spend an evening celebrating the holiday season with festive songs, adult beverages and the Village Rep’s unique and slightly cracked take on beloved Christmas classics. This event is not suitable for young kids.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse, 34 Woolfe St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-856-1579, bit.ly/2DPW0Ok
Monday Dec. 17
‘Elf’
What: The Charleston Music Hall Christmas Film Series will present a screening of “Elf” with live caroling preceding the event at 6:30 p.m. led by Irene Rose.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Wednesday Dec. 19
‘Rudolph’ Musical
What: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” is an adaption of the favorite holiday film special, featuring elaborate projections, costumes and characters against a nostalgic set of designs.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $29-$49; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
‘Santa's Naughty & Nice Burlesque’
What: Step back to the 1950s to a show honoring the roots of vaudevillian burlesque in the fifth annual holiday-themed original dance-musical. The show is suitable for children ages 13 years and older; there is no nudity.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 19-20; 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 21-22
Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $18-$50
More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org
Friday Dec. 21
‘The Snow Queen’
What: Ballet Evolution will present a production of “The Snow Queen,” based on the classic fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen, which follows young Gerda as she journeys to the Snow Queen’s ice palace with the help of a friendly Blackbird to save her true love from the queen’s grasp. Performed with a live chamber ensemble.
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21-22
Where: Sottile Theatre, 44 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$50
More Info: 843-864-4809, balletevolution.org
Holiday Miscellaneous Events
Sunday Dec. 2
Charleston Holiday Farmers Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market will have special hours, additional festive vendors, live music activities and visits from Santa and Mrs. Clause for the holiday season.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 2, 8-9, 15-16
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Yuletide on the Ashley Arts & Crafts Fair
What: Artisans will exhibit their handcrafted items including festive wreaths, holiday ornaments, wood working, paintings, textiles, jewelry, driftwood furniture, leather items, photography, gift baskets and more.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free and separate from general garden admission
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Children’s Holiday Village at Magnolia
What: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens will open its Children’s Holiday Village in the new Children’s Garden, featuring rides on the Holiday Express, visits with Santa in his workshop, holiday-themed games, Candy Cane Lane and additional attractions. The village will be open daily, with special events and performances each weekend, including a Storybook Christmas with the Snow Queen, Snow Princess and The Grinch, as well as carolers and dancers, on Dec. 8-9, and an Old-Fashioned Christmas event with special activities, carolers and dancers on Dec. 15-16.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 2, 8-9 and 15-16
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free with general garden admission: $10-$20; free for ages 5 years and younger
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com/holiday_childrens_village.html
Christmas Charity Boutique
What: This is the last day of the Community Outreach Center of the St. Matthew's annual Christmas Charity Boutique - a Christmas shopping experience with a selection of festive items with gifts for all ages.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-579-0420, smlccharleston.org/ChristmasBoutique
Thrifters & Drifters Holiday Market
What: Charleston-based Thrifters & Drifters will host a special holiday market of artisans, collectors and crafters, bringing patrons a collection of vintage and locally curated art, jewelry, vintage clothing, crafts and more.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-817-6925, thriftersanddrifters.com
Del Webb Cane Bay Holiday Boutique
What: Over 40 local artists and vendors will help you wrap up your holiday shopping and find the perfect gift for those on your not-so-naughty list this year.
When: Noon Dec. 2
Where: Del Webb Cane Bay, 325 Palmetto Drive, Summerville
More Info: 843-444-2139
Holiday Tour of Homes
What: Third annual Holiday Tour of Homes to benefit the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society, featuring seven houses and a reception at the Bedon-Lucas House.
When: 1-4 p.m. tours, 2-5 p.m. reception Dec. 2
Where: Bedon-Lucas House, 205 Church St, Walterboro
Price: $35
More Info: 843-538-4353, cchaps.com
Wine Under the Oaks
What: Eight wineries and 15 distributors will provide the opportunity to sample some of the finest wines around, paired with gourmet food from several of Charleston’s top chefs. In addition, there will be complimentary breads and spreads, oysters and desserts, live music from local jazz saxophonist Michael Quinn, artwork displays and showcases for local authors. This is the perfect opportunity to see the plantation house fully decorated for Christmas.
When: 1-5 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $55-$65
More Info: 843-884-4371, boonehallplantation.com
Monday Dec. 3
Hanukkah Dinner
What: Butcher & Bee will host a traditional family-style Jewish spread by chef Michael Zentner to celebrate Hanukkah.
When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-619-0202, butcherandbee.com
Wednesday Dec. 5
Holiday Workshop
What: The Charleston Museum will host its annual holiday workshop where children can sip hot chocolate, eat cookies, create ornaments and decorate the little Heyward-Washington House in the KidStory exhibit.
When: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$12 general admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Friday Dec. 7
Candlelight House Tour
What: Step back in time with a tour of the stately 19th century townhouse and appreciate the challenges of life before modern lighting. A wine reception will follow the tour.
When: 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 22
Where: Nathaniel Russell House, 51 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-723-1623, historiccharleston.org
Christmas 1860
What: The annual theatrical performance reenacting life at the Edmondston-Alston House during Christmas in 1860, presented by the Middleton Place Foundation.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Edmonston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-7171, middletonplace.org
Saturday Dec. 8
Holiday Character Breakfast
What: Lowcountry Parent invites you to attend its special breakfast while getting to meet holiday characters including the Snow Sisters, Magical Snowman, Elf Buddy and Christmas Thief. Tickets will include breakfast.
When: 8:30 a.m. Dec. 8
Where: The Ashley, 1940 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $20- $25
More Info: 843-937-4831, tickets.postandcourier.com/e/holidaycharacterbreakfast
Market & Craft Show
What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market has curated a show that will combines all the parts of its traditional food market with handcrafted gifts created by local artisans, an assortment of Christmas ornaments, glass work, whimsical crafts and a wide variety of original art by locally recognized potters, artists, craftsmen and photographers. The market will also feature live entertainment with a holiday twist and children’s activities including face painting, balloon art, a craft area and a visit with Santa Claus.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Moultrie Middle School Pavilion, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-8517, experiencemountpleasant.com
Holiday Artisan Market
What: A showcase of more than 75 vendors offering a variety of local and handmade gifts and treats for sale, holiday music, a visit from Santa, food trucks and more.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
More Info: 843-513-7742, carnescharleston.com
Decoration Celebration
What: The Garden Club of Charleston and The Charleston Museum will host a holiday decoration celebration, allowing attendees to explore the house while sipping on hot chocolate and apple cider as Christmas music resonates through the house by The Charleston Caroling Co.
When: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: The Joseph Manigault House, 350 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$12 general admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Family Yuletide in the Stableyards
What: Gather the family and make nature-inspired holiday decor and crafts around warm fires. The blacksmith, potter, cooper and seamstress will be plying their trades in candle-lit shops and interacting with guests about their roles at Middleton Place in the 18th century. Additionally, a live nativity scene will take place including several animals from the Stableyards. Seasonal refreshments will be provided.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $5 -$15
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Sunday Dec. 9
V-Tones Extravaganza
What: Join Charleston's premiere ukulele band The V-Tones and enjoy kid-friendly holiday festivities that include hijinks, harmony, hilarity, holiday favorites, tap dancing, crowd participation and festive costumes.
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Chanukah in the Square
What: Eleventh annual Chanukah in the Square extravaganza, sponsored by the Norman and Gerry Sue Arnold Foundation and the City of Charleston to bring the community a family friendly celebration including the tradition of lighting the menorah candles, holiday food, live music and more.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4930, facebook.com/citschs
Friday Dec. 14
Holiday Traditions
What: Tour the decorated Adam-style house and learn about the Christmas meals, songs, games and stories as well as other Christmas traditions that were popular during the antebellum era.
When: 10 a.m. Dec. 14
Where: The Joseph Manigault House, 350 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$12 general admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Madrigal Dinner
What: Travel back to the Renaissance with the award-winning and state champion Cane Bay Cobra Chorale for a night of food and music. The event will include a three-course meal with entertainment throughout the evening and will culminate with a 25-minute concert of holiday music. Reservations required.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14-15, 5 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Cane Bay High School Athletic Field, 1624 State Road, Summerville
Price: $30
More Info: bit.ly/2regmJA
Saturday Dec. 15
Christmas Wreath Class
What: Wreath-making class for students to learn how to create a beautiful holiday wreath from natural materials found around the park. Attendees will go on a short nature walk to gather and discuss the items to be used in this wreath.
When: 10 a.m. Dec. 15
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Rd, Moncks Corner
Price: $20
More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org
Holidays on the Plantation
What: Join the McLeod Plantation staff as they explore how Christmas was spent on the plantations and what that might have meant to enslaved people at McLeod.
When: 10 a.m. Dec. 15
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: $15
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Cigar Bazaar Holiday Market
What: Join the Cigar Factory for a day of holiday shopping and celebration of our local artisans, regional vendors and retailers. The event will feature live music and drink specials.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Cigar Factory, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/events/1863175480427190
Drop, Shop & Play
What: A day of holiday crafting, music and a bites and delights bar. The event will also include a trivia game.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Midland Park Community Center, 2429 Midland Park Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-608-9416, facebook.com/krystalklearproductions
Saturday Dec. 22
Johns Island Holiday Market
What: Holiday shopping with local artisans and creators, farmers and vendors, Low Tide Brewery, pony rides, inflatables, soap-making classes, food trucks and more, hosted by the Johns Island Farmers Market.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Drive, Johns Island
More Info: facebook.com/events/915001042022948
Saturday Dec. 29
Kwanzaa Celebration
What: Be a part of The St. Julian Devine Community Center’s annual Kwanzaa celebration commemorating the strength, courage and endurance of the forefathers from Africa who paved the way of freedom for generations.
When: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7350, charleston-sc.gov