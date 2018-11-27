Zucchini and Ciabatta Frittata
This is a regular feature at home on the weekend, when Karl and I are feeding friends. We tend to serve it with a mixed herb and leaf salad dressed with lemon juice and olive oil and a few chunks of feta crumbled over it. The frittata manages to be light, fluffy and comforting in a way that you can only get when you soak bread with milk and cream. Don’t waste the ciabatta crusts: they can be blitzed into fresh breadcrumbs and freeze well. This can be baked about 4 hours in advance and then warmed through for 5 minutes before serving. Ideally it should be eaten on the day it is baked, but it will keep in the fridge for 1 day; just warm through for 10 minutes.
Serves 6
Ingredients
6 cups ciabatta, crusts removed, roughly torn
¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk
¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons heavy cream
2 large garlic cloves, passed through a garlic press
6 large eggs, lightly beaten
¾ teaspoon ground cumin
1 ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons Parmesan, finely grated
Salt and black pepper
2 medium zucchini, coarsely grated (4 cups)
1¼ cups basil leaves, torn
2 tablespoons olive oil
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Put the ciabatta, milk, and cream into a medium bowl and mix well. Cover and set aside for 30 minutes, for the bread to absorb most of the liquid.
Put the garlic, eggs, cumin and ¼ cup of Parmesan into a separate large bowl with ¾ tsp salt and ¼ tsp pepper. Mix well, and then add the bread and any remaining liquid, followed by the zucchini and basil. Stir gently.
Place an 8 x 10-inch baking dish in the oven for 5 minutes, until hot. Remove from the oven, brush with the oil and pour in the zucchini mix. Even out the top and bake for 20 minutes. Sprinkle the last of the Parmesan evenly on top of the frittata, then bake for another 20–25 minutes, until the frittata is cooked through—a knife inserted into the center should come out clean—and the top is golden brown. Set aside for 5 minutes, and then serve.
Reprinted with permission from Ottolenghi Simple: A Cookbook by Yotam Ottolenghi, copyright © 2018. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Photography credit: Jonathan Lovekin © 2018