Part of the appeal of fried Brussels sprouts is very few home kitchens are equipped with deep-fryers, so it’s hard to precisely replicate the dish at home. But this recipe for pan-fried Brussels sprouts by Brandi Ratcliff has been scored very highly by users of AllRecipes, where she posted it years ago.

Fried Brussels sprouts

Ingredients

6 slices bacon, cut into bite-sized pieces

½ onion, diced

12 –ounce package of fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed and sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Place bacon pieces in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spatula, remove bacon from the skillet to drain on paper towels.

Cook onion in the remaining bacon grease until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add Brussels sprouts and toss in the grease until fully coated. Cook and stir until browned and tender, about 5 minutes. Remove sprouts from heat. Stir bacon into sprouts; salt and pepper to taste.

