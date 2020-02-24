Freund finds home among Southeast music lovers

Aside from this column, I also produce the Arts Scene Calendar, and W. Michael Freund's name is one of the musicians who frequently performs music here.
The W is for William which is also his dad’s name and Freund said his mom didn’t want two Bill’s in the house, so he goes by Mike.
A singer-songwriter, Freund has been in music full time for the last 15 years and he tours the Southeast from Tampa-St. Petersburg to Asheville to Nashville regularly. So far, he has produced two albums: “Tow the Line” (2015) and “And Now You Know” (2019).
His music is predominantly southern rock with a mix of a funk/blues jam and modern classic rock. Freund has also been a member of the Americana Music Association since 2018. You can find his performance schedule on his Facebook page.
Originally from New Jersey, Freund has been in the Palmetto state for more than a decade now. You can get or hear his music through Spotify.
Regan: Where did you begin in music at age 20?
Freund: At that time, New Jersey was still home. I was born in Marlton. At age 20, I often gigged around Blackwood, Deptford, and South Street in Philly and occasionally, Atlantic City. I made it up to Hoboken a couple of times, but I got around mostly in South Jersey!
R: How do you feel your musical style has changed through the years?
F: Not sure my style has changed. As a kid in high school, all my friends were into MTV’s hard rock and metal, while I was into The Allman Brothers and The Rolling Stones. My playing and songwriting improves as I mature. I have more to write about now that I've lived through and survived my 20's.
R: A new full-length album is expected in the next 6 months (via Chris Veira’s studio now in Tryon, NC or Costello Studio in Summerville)?—(Can you tell us how long it takes to write all of the songs and produce this?
F: I started writing for my next full-length, full band, rock album over a year ago. I wrote 6 songs and began recording with Mitch Webb (Mantis Records) back in September. He recorded my 1st two albums but recently relocated to Tryon, NC. I like working with him, so I don't mind the travel. I need to write 4 more songs for this album and, for me, writing works when I work it. When everything in my life is copacetic and I'm able to give writing the time it demands, it often comes quick and easy. It's best if I don't force it and just trust the process.
R: Your songs, “Hair’s on Fire” (from 1st album) and “Wait” (from 2nd album) have had a lot of local radio airplay on both WCOO The Bridge 105.5 FM and 98 Rock WYBB. Are you working to try to get your songs on more radio stations regionally & nationally?
F: Always, but right now I'm focused on new material. I hired a promotion company to promote my last album nationally. It did well for 16 weeks with college and independent radio stations. I really would have liked to continue the campaign, but it's very expensive.
R: Are all your songs autobiographical? Which one would you say you are most proud of as a songwriter?
F: Most of my songs are drawn from some sort of truth. I have written and recorded a few fictional songs, but I struggle with those. I'm most proud of "The Heat" from my 1st album. In addition, I also like "Wait" and "Shed My Skin" from my 2nd album and the single "What Would I Do Without You".
R: Which do you prefer--recording an album or a music video? Who helps produce your videos?
F: No offense to my friend Jason Bennett of Docent Prodigy who produces my videos, but I much prefer working and recording in the studio. I love bringing my songs to life through video but writing and recording is where I feel most comfortable.
R: What is next for you? (Working on a single, the full-length album, and working on a video for your 1st album), etc.? You’re also an artist?
F: I plan to release a new single this month titled "Crooked Teeth". The song was recorded at Costello Studios here in Summerville and produced by Chris Viera. He also plays bass on the song. I'm also shooting a new lyric video for "Shed My Skin". I've long wanted a video for this song. I don't have a release date for it, but it will be soon. In my spare time, I make incense burners out of old wine bottles. I drill a hole close to the bottom, hand paint, or plaster or cast it with cloth, place a clip in the top to hold an incense and sell them at gigs. I have photos of a few of them on the merch page at my website at www.wmichaelfreund.com.