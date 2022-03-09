Young Columbia musician's ensemble debuts at Palmetto Chamber Orchestra show

Before Jesse Kaiser’s high school spring concert, he wasn’t sure what he wanted from the world of music. But when the orchestra quieted after the debut of his first fully self-composed piece, he looked from the conductor’s podium and saw a standing ovation.

He knew what he wanted — to form his own ensemble and compose his own music.

Today, Kaiser is doing just that. A senior at the University of South Carolina studying music composition and violin, he's been composing since his freshman year of high school. Approaching graduation, he’s undertaken a considerable jump in his music career as he’s started his own ensemble, the Jesse Kaiser Ensemble.

The debut performance of this ensemble will be on March 13 as a guest artist for the Happy Birthday, Bach! Concert from the Palmetto Chamber Orchestra. He will also play during the main event as the concertmaster.

“It's really great, the opportunity that that group gives to engage with the community, whether it's through the people who were playing for or whether it's who the people I play with,” Kaiser said.

The Palmetto Chamber Orchestra is a volunteer-based project that started in 2015 and typically has four annual performances. The musical group is composed of people of all ages and backgrounds, from nurses to geologists.

Dr. Suzanna Pavlovsky, founder and director of the Palmetto Chamber Orchestra, is spearheading the program which will include four performances: Bach’s "Brandenburg Concerto No.1", Bach’s "The Art Of Fugue," Bottesini’s "Bass Concerto No.2" and Kaiser’s performance. The event is an ode to the legendary classical composer Johann Bach in celebration of his birthday in March.

Kaiser joined the Palmetto Chamber Orchestra in late high school around five years ago as a student wanting to explore chamber music, but, after an on-and-off relationship, he has now committed and earned his chair as concertmaster, the second highest role in the orchestra, Pavlosky said.

And the young musician has been an ambitious type for much of that time and in the years before.

John Fitz Rogers, a composer and professor of composition at the USC School of Music, has known Kaiser for around five years. They met during Kaiser’s senior year of high school, at the behest of a teacher, for classes and advice on his future.

Fitz Rogers recalled his surprise at one of the first times he saw Kaiser play many years ago. As part of the South Carolina Conductors Institute’s programs, Kaiser performed with a professional orchestra.

“I was surprised to see Jesse, who was a high school student, actually playing violin in the orchestra,” said Rogers. “These are professional musicians, these are mostly people from the South Carolina Philharmonic, and there was Jessie, ably playing in the violin section.”

Kaiser joined the Bach event’s line-up after Pavlovsky heard an organ piece that the young composer wrote for another organization.

To her, that song had the same fanfare sound as the Bach event, so she suggested he should conduct a piece for her concert, as well as have his new ensemble perform a Bach-themed piece.

Typically, the Palmetto Chamber Orchestra invites guest artists, previously hosting a bluegrass group and a jazz quartet, but this will be the first time for a group like the Jesse Kaiser Ensemble.

“Jesse is getting a full live (experience) at these points, and I'm happy to provide an opportunity for him to present his new acapella vocal ensemble,” said Pavlovsky.

Kaiser, 21, said that he enjoys the creative freedom of composing. He has always tried to and loves experimenting with new things, including working regularly with electronic and computer music.

Kaiser’s teachers refer to him as a curious, ambitious and multi-talented person; a capable violinist, singer, composer with a deep interest in exploring music. He detailed that he wants to make eclectic, innovative music that isn’t heard from orchestral music today through playing a repertoire of music that one wouldn’t typically hear from a symphony orchestra.

Jordan Derouen, an organist and choir director at St. Peter’s Basilica and a friend of Kaiser’s, is a founding member of the group and will be a singer in the ensemble. The ensemble today has four members, with plans to grow in the future.

Derouen describes the ensemble’s intended modern sound as having the “poise and presentation” of classical music but with more focus on notes, similar to something that would be typical in the background of a film, rather than a concert hall.

And he suggested that there was a need for this ensemble in Columbia, saying it would provide a rare outlet for modern compositions for the arts community. They also agreed that Columbia can be a transient city for musicians at times, and they want the future of this group to eventually incentivize musicians to stay in Columbia.

Derouen said he thinks this Kaiser’s music portrays bold and playful feelings, which creates a picture and atmospheric experience in one’s head.

“You're able to visualize something really easily when you hear … something that's using modern styles of music to create an aesthetic expression in motion,” Derouen said.

Now, he hopes his ensemble will provide an opportunity for local artists to play music through an outlet that isn’t a formal organization like the South Carolina Philharmonic or other more classically minded groups.

For his music, Kaiser said he is inspired not only by his life and the world around him but also by how meaningful the impact of his music can be for others.

This is what he tries to accomplish in his composing, he said. Music is a way for him to express himself and his emotions. The human condition, personal experiences and major events have all been an inspiration to his composition so far.

“I feel like I have a lot to say, but I don't know how to say it with words. So I write about it,” Kaiser said.