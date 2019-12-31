Maria Romero spends days marinating her chorizo and readying the other toppings for her arepas. Every Saturday, the owner/chef of the mobile eatery Mary’s Arepas wakes between 3:30 and 4 a.m. to begin preparing for service at the Soda City Market on Columbia’s Main Street, and litters the rest of the week with different catering events.

It’s hard work in an environment that has become more and more competitive, as other food trucks and mobile operations have sprung up since Romero started hers five years ago. Originally working as a teacher, Romero started slinging the Colombian street food of her home without much knowledge of how or what it took to sell food.

“Maybe two or three years ago I was not considered a businesswoman,” she says. “Now I’m considered a businesswoman.”

Starting this week, Drip Coffee in Five Points looks to bolster Mary’s and other local, female-run catering and mobile food vendors.

Now, an event at Drip Coffee in Five Points is coming along to recognize Romero and other women-run food businesses that work in catering and as mobile food vendors. She’s first up in a series of pop-ups at the coffee shop.

It’s an idea inspired by the growing trend of pop-up dinners. Ticketing website Eventbrite had more than 40,000 pop-ups listed in 2014, and noted in 2016 that it was still the fastest growing event type on the site. And if the amount of such dinners that Free Times observed via the site is any indication, it’s safe to say the trend continues to grow.

Like many, Sean McCrossin, owner of Columbia’s two Drip Coffee shops, noticed the trend. Why not, he thought, bring that to his business?

Not long after, he heard an NPR program on empowering women. The notions merged: Host a series of pop-ups headed exclusively by female chefs. And that’s exactly what Drip will do with its Season of Women events.

Events like Drip’s are needed. According to statistics from RestaurantHer, a women-in-restaurant advocacy organization, women represent only 19 percent of chefs and 7 percent of head chefs. Women also get paid less, earning 28 percent less in base pay than male chefs. Other similar organizations have noted these factors are further complicated when intersected with a woman’s race, sexuality and other characteristics.

“Women are a minority and they need a bigger voice,” McCrossin tells Free Times. “I’m hoping that next year is the season of the women. I have a platform and why not give them a bigger platform.”

Starting Jan. 6, McCrossin will welcome Romero’s Mary’s Arepas into his Five Points coffee shop and continue to host another pop-up service every first Monday of the month until at least June. The other participants so far, many of which will be recognizable to frequent Soda City Market goers, are From Scratch, A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen, Kiss My Grits Café, Lucuma Gourmet, and Charming Cupcakes and Catering.

“It’s taken me a good six months to pull the whole thing together,” McCrossin reports.

He plans to shut down his regular food sales to make room for the women to operate out of his coffee shop kitchen. They will sell their goods during lunch hours — from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. — or earlier if they focus on baked goods.

The women working the pop-ups say it presents multiple benefits — increased exposure, broadening their customer base and simply highlighting women.

Peace of Soul has been in business since 2005, with current owner Folami Geter taking over for her father. Despite how long it’s been open, Geter still meets people who are not aware of her food or her stand at Soda City Market.

“This [pop-up] will expose us to some folks,” she says. “Coffee shop folks are a little bit different, not the clientele that we see on a daily basis.”

The event should also provide a low-stress option for mobile food vendors to work, eliminating challenges that come when they post up with their portable setups. Tammy Griffin, owner of Kiss My Grits, says working as a mobile food purveyor is difficult in part because of frustrating licensing requirements. Regulations force her to get a state-level license and licences from individual municipalities in order to operate — that means one for Columbia, one for West Columbia, etc.

“Columbia and South Carolina in general for small businesses is very difficult,” Griffin explains. “That’s something a lot of people don’t realize.”

And the Drip pop-ups are important to highlight women, posits Brittany Benjamin, owner of Charming Cupcakes and Catering.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for women vendors,” she offers. “The majority of [market vendors] are owned by white males for the most part. I just feel like it’s important for us to have a space where it’s only women.”

What: Season of Women: Mary’s Arepas

Where: Drip Coffee, 729 Saluda Ave.

When: Monday, Jan. 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

More: 803-661-9545, dripcolumbia.com