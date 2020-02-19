With trendy styles and fun places to drink them, Columbia’s beer scene keeps growing

The Columbia beer scene is changing. Conquest Brewing Company, the first production brewery to open in Columbia since prohibition, ceased operation last year.
But others are opening — Steel Hands Brewing has made a splash in Cayce and on local grocery store shelves since arriving in late 2018; Hazelwood Brewing Company landed in Lexington late last year; the upcoming Savage Craft Ale Works is currently under construction in West Columbia — expanding the reach of the local beer scene both inside and outside the Columbia city limits.
And others are growing — Columbia Craft Brewing Company is renovating and expanding its space, adding a rooftop bar, much as River Rat Brewery did a couple years ago.
Darron Kirkley, an adjunct professor at the University of South Carolina’s School of Hospitality, Retail and Sports Management, feels these changes very much in line with national trends.
Instead of breweries adhering to the old stereotypes of beer nerds hanging out in worn-down warehouses, breweries — in Columbia and elsewhere — now look to attract curious newcomers with comfortable, inviting spaces, environments attractive to young professionals and families looking for a respite after the work week.
Longstanding breweries have become highlight destinations for visiting tourists in town, while new breweries look to satiate new tastes and provide fresh atmospheres, and also reach out to untapped markets.
“Now [breweries are] an all immersive experience, rather than just going to a tap room and hanging out,” Kirkley observes. “It’s now a whole-package product more than just centered around the drink.”
And while Conquest may be gone, generally speaking, local craft beer isn’t losing momentum. As of this writing, there are are at least 12 significant brewing operations in Columbia — from nomadic efforts like the German-specializing Bierkeller Columbia to brewpubs like Twisted Spur, which makes beer largely for consumption at its Vista restaurant and bar, to Hunter-Gatherer, the OG local brewpub that grew into a production brewery a couple years ago.
Per listings compiled by the Brewer’s Association, an American trade group for the industry, South Carolina now claims 81 breweries statewide.
“Columbia is growing, it is getting up there with them for sure,” Kirkley says of how Columbia compares against the rest of the state and nearby markets like Charlotte. “It definitely could be competitive in the long run for sure.”
Free Times reached out to several local breweries to get their take on where the area’s craft beer scene is and where it’s heading.
Beyond the Palmetto
A beer scene’s growth can be judged by many things, Kirkley offers, and distribution is one.
“Distribution is not the end all be all per se,” he notes, “but I think that is one of the factors along with quality and number of breweries.”
Cayce’s Steel Hands opened with this very much in mind, investing in a large, well-appointed facility right off the bat, and hitting the ground running with six-pack cans. Its flagships — the Coffee Lager, Tropical IPA, Foreman Golden Ale and, later, the Punch Clock Pilsner — became fixtures on grocery store and bottle shop shelves in short order.
“We’re kind of an anomaly in Columbia, we started at such a large scale, our strategy was always distribution in the back of house,” says Ashley Lambert, Steel Hands’ marketing and business development director. “We really wanted to be able to distribute strongly at a fast pace, and right out of the gate.”
As a new brewery, Steel Hands is distributing mostly in the Columbia market, but has plans to extend around the state to other markets like Greenville, Charleston, Myrtle Beach and more.
“We knew we wanted to saturate our home market before we stepped foot in other South Carolina markets,” Lambert explains.
Open for more than six years, River Rat Brewing has seen its distribution grow across state lines into North Carolina and Georgia, recently launching in Atlanta. That marks something of an evolution in the business model.
“We’re a hybrid, a brewpub/production brewery,” owner Mike Tourville posits, adding that the brewery’s location, with a nice view of University of South Carolina’s football home at Williams-Brice Stadium, has helped it grow its profile in Columbia and beyond.
“People come in for football games, so there’s Georgia people and they come in and ask if we’re selling in Georgia.” he explains.
‘Venue-Driven City’
Tourville says that River Rat has been forced to adapt its space over time.
The brewery is now an intersection of business demands and modern brewery trends — an inviting space, with a large, partially covered outdoor area and rooftop bar, that draws numerous types of people, paired with production and packaging facilities that were expanded about three years ago to feed growing distribution.
“If you would have talked to Mike six years ago, there’s no way I would have thought we’d be like this today,” Tourville speculates.
The brewery holds regular events, has a full kitchen and rentable event space, all of which are far off from the old-school idea of a production brewery where you go to drink good beer and expect nothing else.
He says a smaller brewery might be able to get by without a full kitchen and other aspects, but once he grew River Rat, overhead costs increased. He lists off several expensive items he’s had to invest in — $250,000-plus cooler units, a glycol system, a massive Co2 tanker.
“In order to survive, we made it our business,” Tourville explains. “That’s the way you stay alive these days.”
Sean Piggott, head brewer at Columbia Craft, says his brewery has had to strategize how to best operate in a “venue-driven city.” Since opening in late-2017, Columbia craft’s modern tap room in the Vista has been consistently full, doing well with by featuring a quickly rotating variety of beers on draft, regular food trucks and special events. But cramming these consistently big crowds to a relatively small space sometimes lead prospective custumers to seek out less-packed places.
Now, the brewery is currently undergoing an expansion that it hopes to complete by May, adding more seating on a rooftop bar and additional patios, and expanding the facility’s brewing capabilities.
“People here like to go to places that have a cool venue, and I think that’s part of the reason for us to really expand our tap room and it was needed,” Piggott explains.
Matt Rodgers opened Hazelwood Brewing below the iconic smoke stack in the former boiler room of Lexington’s historic Old Mill. Though the choice of location falls in line with old brewery trends, the space is comfortable and attractive, accented by attentively deployed reclaimed wood. A patio beckons folks outside, the upstairs seating area hosts movie nights and food trucks make regular appearances.
Rodgers wants Hazelwood to resemble something you might find in Charleston, where he feels breweries are consistently well-fitted to their locations. He believes future brewery growth in Columbia will follow suit.
“We’re trying to be a neighborhood establishment,” he says. “I think every brewery is like that now”
“People like to pick their one, one place might have a different style than one another,” he adds. “One might be more kid-friendly than the other, one place might be more dog-friendly.”
Rodgers nods to past breweries paving the way for the success enjoyed by the area’s current crop. Hazelwood arrives on the back of past breweries, he offers, specifically name-checking Conquest, explaining that they had to fight for zoning and regulation changes, building a foundation for breweries like his to operate more fluidly.
“They took the brunt of it,” he says. “Now the next wave can come in and stand on their shoulders, that’s really what we’re doing, we’re the next wave of craft breweries.”
Columbia Tastes
As far as the beer itself, brewers point to several beer styles that have risen to dominate palates recently. Sours, easy-drinking lagers and hazy New England IPAs (thicker, juicier, more floral and fruity takes on craft beer’s historically dominant and typically bitter style) are all popular right now. Alcoholic seltzers and low-calorie beers have also seen success.
“Everyone’s making lagers now, everyone’s making lighter beers now,” says Tourville, whose brewery has steered hard into the hazy IPA and lager trends, and recently introduced a Cola Hard line of spiked seltzers. “It’s just interesting how people are gravitating towards those styles of beers. … But you have the group that always wants something new.”
He explains that, as one might expect, customer demand drives their choices about what styles they choose to brew. People are more aware of their health, he speculates, drawing them to low-cal options, and they also want to avoid high-alcohol beers.
“The marketplace is definitely driving the brew houses,” Tourville concludes.
Columbia Craft’s Piggott says fruity sours have been some of the company’s top sellers. He also recently introduced a low-calorie IPA, mirroring moves by national brands like Dogfish Head and Bell’s.
“Once people start trying things they realize they actually like it and words spread,” he observes. “It’s kind of like anything else.”
For Phill Blair, who has ownership stakes in the craft beer-focused watering holes The Whig and WECO Bottle & Biergarten, the growing number of breweries has pushed each of them to produce better beers in a greater variety of styles.
“All the breweries we have now are making the best beer they ever have, because if you don’t, you die,” he declares. “That’s good, that’s good competition.”
Columbia Craft Beer Week Continues
Columbia Craft Beer Week keeps on rolling this week with multiple events running through Saturday, Feb. 22. Check out colacraftbeerweek.com for a full list, but here are a few highlights.
This Thursday, Feb. 20, ride to Steel Hands in Cayce for Bikes + Brews. Cyclists will meet up at Steel Hands by no later than 5:45 p.m. to check in and then cycle along the Three Rivers Greenway, stopping at Henry’s and WECO Bottle & Biergarten, where Steel Hands brews will be on tap. Then they will bike back to Steel Hands for some appetizers and a private brewery tour. Tickets are $35 each and are available through the Facebook event page.
Also on Thursday, head to Bottles Beverage Superstore from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a Battle of the Sours between Asheville’s Wicked Weed and our own Columbia Craft. Sample beers from both and vote on your favorite and take some home in a growler. Then, on Friday, Feb. 21, World of Beer in the Vista will host Pours & S’Mores, featuring Devil’s Backbone beers paired with make-your-own s’mores; the start time was still TBD as Free Times went to press.
Then, get your pretzel necklaces ready, because Columbia Craft Beer Week comes to a head Saturday, Feb. 22 with the annual World Beer Festival. Throngs of beer fans will descend on the State Fairgrounds to sample beers from over 75 local, national and international breweries. Besides all the beer, there will be music, food and other fun activities. There are two sessions to choose from — from noon to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 10 p.m.; predictably, the late session always gets a little wilder. There are three ticket options: General admission for $45 per person; a beer enthusiast ticket for $55 will get you in early; and VIP entry, which costs $75, gets you in even earlier, along with catered food, access to an exclusive VIP area as well as a private restroom, special VIP-only beers and more. Get your tickets at worldbeerfestival.com. — Tug Baker