What You Missed: Moe Baddourah won’t run for Senate, after all

It briefly appeared that Moe Baddourah, the businessman and former two-term Columbia City Councilman, was going to run for South Carolina Senate in District 20, which is currently represented by Democrat Dick Harpootlian. But, just two days after filing to run for the seat as a Republican, Baddourah announced his withdrawal from the race. Two other Republicans — Randy Dickey and Benjamin Dunn — signed up to run in District 20, and Harpootlian is seeking re-election. In a statement sent to Free Times, Baddourah said he initially decided to run because of what he called Harpootlian’s “war on restaurants,” referring to the attorney’s efforts to get various bars closed in Five Points. “However, taking all things into consideration, I believe a crowded Republican primary only serves to help Mr. Harpootlian continue fighting for these detrimental policies that not only hurt businesses and workers in our community, but across the great state of South Carolina,” Baddourah said. “Therefore, I have withdrawn my candidacy, but will continue to be a strong voice standing up for job creators and working families.” The former councilman’s quick exit from the race is disappointing, if only because potential debates between Baddourah and Harpootlian would have been must-see programming in Columbia.

McMaster finally issues statewide stay at home order

While it took him a while to pull the trigger, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster finally issued a statewide stay at home order on April 6 in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic. As reported by Andy Shain at The Post and Courier, McMaster had long resisted calls to issue a statewide stay at home order. In fact, South Carolina was the last state on the eastern seaboard to not have such an order in place. McMaster’s measure tells people to stay home unless they are going to work, going to visit family or conducting essential business. It also has measures to monitor the number of people in stores. “The governor also ordered stores to limit the shoppers to either 20 percent of capacity or five people per 1,000 square feet,” Shain reports. “Once a store reaches maximum capacity, a shopper cannot enter until another one leaves.” Before he finally came around to his stay at home order, McMaster had already issued 13 previous orders that sought to limit activities across the state in hopes of slowing down the dangerous virus. The measure took effect at 5 p.m. on April 7. Several large cities in the state, including Columbia, had already issued their own stay at home orders.

Clyburn heading up committee on coronavirus responseU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tapped a leader for a select committee that will oversee the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s a name that will be very familiar to South Carolinians: U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn. According to Jamie Lovegrove at The Post and Courier, Clyburn will head up a bipartisan committee that will work to ensure that coronavirus relief funds that have been approved by Congress will be wisely spent. “We face a deadly virus and a battered economy with millions of Americans suddenly out of work,” Pelosi said. “Congress has taken an important step in meeting this crisis by passing three bills with over $2 trillion in emergency relief. We need to make sure those dollars are spent carefully and effectively.” The move effectively makes Clyburn, the longtime lawmaker and the House Majority Whip, the House face for the coronavirus response. Of course, not everyone loved the move. “It’s concerning to me because Congressman Clyburn is the one who’s thought this crisis was an opportune time to restructure government,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, according to Lovegrove. “That’s not what we should be doing.”Dabo has “zero doubt” college football will start on time

Despite the coronavirus pandemic that has currently seized the planet, the 2020 college football season will start in the fall just as planned. At least that’s the opinion of noted public health expert [checks notes] Dabo Swinney. The Clemson University football coach met with the media in a teleconference last week, and COVID-19 and its potential impact on the start of college football season was a topic of conversation. Some pundits, including ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, have openly wondered whether the season will be affected by the virus. Swinney is convinced the games will go on as planned. “I mean I have zero doubt that we’re going to be playing,” the coach said, per Dean Straka at 24/7 Sports. “The stands are going to be packed and the Valley is going to be rocking. Zero doubt. That’s the only thought I have, right there.” Actually, that wasn’t his only thought. He also noted that the U.S. has walked on the moon and sent a rover to Mars, and added, “Listen, we’re going to rise up and we’re gonna kick this thing right in the teeth and we’ll get back to our lives.” He also said “Tigers” is an acronym for “This Is Gonna End Real Soon.” Here’s hoping someone commissions a painting of Dr. Anthony Fauci kicking the coronavirus in the teeth.