What You Missed: Confederate Flag group met with protesters at Statehouse

The resistance is real. As groups raised the Confederate flag on the Statehouse grounds on July 10 and 11, they were met with protesters each day. July 10 was the five-year anniversary of the removal of the flag from the Statehouse grounds. It was removed in 2015 after white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine Black parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. As reported by The Post and Courier’s Jessica Holdman, about 70 Black Lives Matter protesters were at the Statehouse on July 11 when the group Flags Across the South raised the flag for several hours. Protester Liana Saffioti said the display of the flag was “pathetic” and the group of about 10 pro-flag demonstrators are “afraid of a world that’s changing.” She added, “It’s hate; it’s not representative of anything good. Just let it go.” Meanwhile, Flags Across the South Chairman Braxton Spivey says it was “very suitable” for the flag to temporarily fly in front of the Statehouse Monument to the Confederate Dead. Holdman reports that the flag was raised at about 9:30 a.m. on July 11, and came down again at about 1:30 p.m., as protesters sang “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

Nephron announced $215 million expansion in West Columbia

A West Columbia manufacturer is making a major commitment as the race for a COVID-19 vaccine continues. Nephron Pharmaceuticals announced July 10 that it would be making a $215 million expansion to its facility, a move that would add 380 new full-time jobs during the next four years. As reported by The Post and Courier’s Jessica Holdman, Nephron wants to be a part of getting a coronavirus vaccine to the masses when one hits the market. The planned expansion will be to add more warehouse, office and vaccine production space at Nephron. “Thanks to our partnerships with state and local officials, and the trust they have placed in us, we have been able to provide life-saving medications to patients around the world and establish ourselves as the global leader in what we do,” Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy says in a statement. “We are proud of these achievements and more, and we know our best days are ahead of us. That is what makes this latest announcement so special.” The company is receiving a tax break extension to make the announced expansion happen. As reported by by Holdman, Nephron currently produces generic inhalation solutions to treat severe respiratory symptoms, as well as pre-filled sterile syringes and IV bags full of commonly used drugs for hospitals nationwide.

Harrison banks nearly $14 million last quarter for race against Graham

Show him the money: Democrat Jaime Harrison shattered state political fundraising records in the most recent quarter as he prepares to take on veteran Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in November. Harrison’s campaign announced that he will report $13.9 million in campaign cash last quarter. That’s almost double what he raised in the first quarter — $7.3 million — which was at the time a state record. As Free Times was going to press, Graham had not yet reported his fundraising for the April to June quarter. “After 25 years in Washington, Lindsey Graham has lost all idea of the most basic challenges facing South Carolina families, and voters know it,” Harrison campaign spokesman Guy King says in a release. “As this state breaks new coronavirus records almost every day, Lindsey Graham is spending his time playing partisan games in Washington and fighting to cut unemployment relief.” Graham’s campaign says Harrison’s donor list is flush with out-of-state supporters. “Pandering to radical liberals boosts Jaime’s fund-raising numbers, but those positions cost him votes in conservative South Carolina,” Graham spokesman T.W. Arrighi says, according to The Post and Courier.