What You Missed: Columbia's Allen Benedict Court being prepped for demolition

An 80-year-old housing project that made headlines after two men died there from carbon monoxide poisoning in 2019 is now being prepared for demolition. The Columbia Housing Authority notes that temporary fencing has now been placed around Allen Benedict Court on Harden Street, the beginning step in what will be a four-to-five month effort to raze the old apartment complex. The next step will be the removal of any lead or asbestos from the property, a process that will take several weeks. Heavy equipment for demolition will arrive on the site later in July. On Jan. 17, 2019, the bodies of two men — Calvin Witherspoon, 61, and Derrick Roper, 30 — were found in separate apartments at Allen Benedict Court. The two men died from carbon monoxide poisoning as the result of gas leaks. More than 400 people who lived at the complex had to be relocated, and the apartments have been vacant ever since. The housing authority later pleaded guilty to a host of code violations at Allen Benedict Court and was fined more than $11,000. It also faces several lawsuits connected to the complex.

SC leaders warn of “economic stall” after big unemployment numbers hit in June

Well, this isn’t good. Nearly 195,000 South Carolinians filed for unemployment benefits in June, and the ranks of jobless citizens haven’t shrunk the way officials hoped they would after restrictions related to COVID-19 were lifted. As reported by Andrew Brown at The Post and Courier, June’s numbers were better than May’s — when more than 260,000 people applied for unemployment — but stats show that more than 8 percent of people who had jobs in March are still out of work. “There are still a lot of questions and unknowns as to what the future will hold, how long this economic stall will go on and what the true magnitude of the impact will truly be,” state Department of Employment and Workforce Director Dan Ellzey said. “What we know is when the virus initially caused the economic shut down in March, job cuts were highly concentrated in the restaurant, travel, hospitality and retail industries. While those industries are still feeling the residual impact, the effect is continuing to spread to other sectors like professional services, manufacturing and health care as sustained weeks of hardship drag on.” In all, more than 650,000 people have applied for unemployment benefits since March in SC, and nearly $3 billion in state and federal funds have been distributed to those who are out of work.

Two accused of trying to blow up Tillman statue

There has been a great deal of talk from lawmakers recently on the possible removal of the statue of late former Gov. Benjamin Tillman — an avowed white supremacist — from the grounds of the Statehouse. But apparently two people considered taking the statue out in a different way. The state Department of Public Safety says two people — Anna Elizabeth Jordan, 19, and James McTeer, 36, both of Columbia — left an “incendiary device” at the base of the statue. They were charged with arson and threatening to use destructive force. As reported by Adam Benson at The Post and Courier, officers found the alleged device in question at the statue on the evening of June 27. A state bomb squad and arson investigation unit investigated and removed the device. There was no permanent damage to the statue.