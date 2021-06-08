Were You Nominated? Campaign for Best of Columbia 2021!

Best of Columbia 2021 voting runs June 9-July 2.
Use these logos and social media graphics to encourage your fans to vote you as the Best of Columbia.
Winners announced Aug. 25.
Not sure if you were nominated? Here's the list.
Interested in advertising?
Email Chase Heatherly: publisher@free-times.com.
Link to ballot: http://voting.bestofcolumbia.com
You can also share a direct link to your category by finding it on the ballot and using the share button to discover the URL.
Right-click to download images.